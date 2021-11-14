Peacemaker: Steve Agee Goes "Karate Kid"; James Gunn Lays It Out BTS

With slightly less than two months to go until the January 2022 premiere of James Gunn and John Cena's "The Suicide Squad" spinoff series Peacemaker (and nearly a month since our last update), now seemed as good of a time as any to check in to see how things are going. And for this go-around, we have a look behind the scenes at how Gunn was able to put it all together. Following that, a look at one of the stars in on-screen "action" (maybe "inaction" would be better?).

First up, we have a look at Steve Agee's John Economos, an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (from Gunn's The Suicide Squad) and one of the "elite soldiers" (Peacemaker's sarcasm, not ours) whose apparent "finishing move" involves the crane kick from The Karate Kid and a crowbar. We're not sure if he killed the dude on the ground or he died from nonstop laughter:

And here's a look back at Gunn from when the series was still in production, looking over his "master plan" with a layout that looks oddly like a flag. Hmmm…

Set to tear its way across streaming screen on Thursday, January 13, on HBO Max. (and with the best line in the world: "I know Smith is a generic name. We came over as Asshats and had to change it on Ellis Island"), here's your first deep-dive look into the world of HBO Max's Peacemaker:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OODneEUWUQY)

Making peace with the fact that I may have a new favorite superhero. Peacemaker is coming to HBO Max on January 13th. pic.twitter.com/D4zaBzGqYj — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 16, 2021 Show Full Tweet

So for how the upcoming series will build upon what we've learned about him in The Suicide Squad, Gunn and Cena look at what makes Peacemaker tick:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker Takes Us Behind the Scenes of Suicide Squad | DC (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_qpey8IS4A)

From his shiny helmet & uniform to his pet bald eagle pal, Eagly (yup), see what happens when Peacemaker gets a serious roasting ("Did this dipshit really show up in full cosplay mode?") in the following preview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Peacemaker | Exclusive Clip | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qlKTNK7HKic)

To help get fans ready for what's to come this January, HBO Max was kind enough to release the end credits scene showing that Cena's Task Force X member survived the battle at Corto Maltese. And as much as Steve Agee's John Economos and Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt loathe their assignment (guess who they'll be running point for?), they're even more loathe to admit that Peacemaker is needed to "save the f***ing world" one more time.

Here's a look at the end credits scene from The Suicide Squad that offers just enough of the bridge you need to get you set up for the series premiere this January:

Steve Agee (Super, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Brightburn) rejoins Gunn and Cena when he reprises his film role of John Economos, a warden of Belle Reve Federal Penitentiary and an aide to Viola Davis' Amanda Waller (the actor also portrays King Shark in the film). Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) joins the series as Leota Adebayo, with Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day) in the role of Auggie Smith. Jennifer Holland (Brightburn) reprises her film role of Emilia Harcourt, and Freddie Stroma (Bridgerton) takes on the role of Adrian Chase aka Vigilante. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji (When They See Us) as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro (Riverdale) as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang (Shades of Blue) as Detective Sophie Song, Christopher Heyerdahl (Togo) as Captain Locke, Nhut Le (Kroll Show) as Judomaster, and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Rizwan Manji (Perfect Harmony) as recurring characters of Keeya and Jamil. Recently, Alison Araya (Riverdale) and Lenny Jacobson (Narcos: Mexico) have been tapped for the roles of the married couple Amber and Evan, respectively.

Gunn, Brad Anderson (Session 9), Rosemary Rodriguez (The Walking Dead), and Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) direct the eight-episode series. Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with Cena as co-executive producer. Peacemaker will be produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros TV. Though specific details on the series are being kept under the same kind of wraps as the film, Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it.