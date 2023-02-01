Pennyworth: HBO Max Ends The Origin of Batman's Butler with Season 3 HBO Max announced earlier today that it was not moving forward with a fourth season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler.

The DCU giveth and the DCU taketh away. A day after DC Studios' heads James Gunn & Peter Safran introduced five new streaming series as part of the first wave of their new DCU, HBO Max announced that it wouldn't be moving forward on a fourth season of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler. Starring Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda, the first two seasons of the series ran on EPIX before moving to Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service.

"While HBO Max is not moving forward with another season of 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler,' we are very thankful to creator Bruno Heller and executive producers Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens, along with Warner Bros. Television, for their brilliant, unique, gripping depiction of the origin of Alfred Pennyworth, one of the most iconic characters in the Batman world," said an HBO Max spokesperson in a statement. "An incredible blend of action, drama and humor, for three seasons, 'Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler' has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred's eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains."

The DC origin series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler follows Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier, who forms a security company in 1960s London and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz) before they become Bruce Wayne's parents. Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains.

Based on DC characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the ten-episode drama series from Warner Bros. Television is executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens. The series is produced in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.