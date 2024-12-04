Posted in: NCAA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: football, pop-tarts

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Frosted Cinnamon Roll Joins Death Pool for Big Game

Frosted Cinnamon Roll joins Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae and Frosted Wild Berry as the potential sacrifice during this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Earlier this summer, we learned that The Pop-Tarts Bowl would be back on our screens on Saturday, December 28, at 3:30 pm ET on ABC. Once again, the game will feature the top teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences battling it out at Camping World Stadium – but there is a huge difference this time. Instead of the pastry treat company offering up who the sacrifice will be to the masses, Pop-Tarts let the masses choose this year's sacrifice. The game itself will have three mascots this year – Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, and (at the time) a mystery flavor that would be making a return – but only one of them will make the ultimate sacrifice. Who will it be? Well, the honor of offering the "thumbs down" has been bestowed upon the game's MVP. Well, the people have spoken! Joining Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae and Frosted Wild Berry in what can best be described as a "tasty death pool" will be… Frosted Cinnamon Roll!

Here's a look at the official announcement from earlier today confirming the third potential victim – and you can vote on who you think will be taking the big toaster dive over on the Pop-Tarts website (and get your hands on a box of Frosted Cinnamon Roll Pop-Tarts while you're there, too). In addition, Pop-Tarts shared a training video (Nick Saban?!?) offering an insider's look at how the trio of frosted pastry treats is training for their big day (well, it's definitely going to be a big day for at least one of them) – and we have that waiting for you above.

The wait is over! 🙌 Frosted Cinnamon Roll is signed, sealed, and ready to deliver on shelves and as the third Edible Mascot competin' to get eaten. The food will be back in stores over the next few weeks, but a limited quantity is available now at https://t.co/mL8FzUAFAm! pic.twitter.com/fzpgfw8t9C — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!