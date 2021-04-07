Poppy to Return to WWE, Debut New Song at NXT Takeover Night 2

Posted on | by Jude Terror | Comments

Singer Poppy will return to WWE to once again perform at an NXT Takeover event, WWE revealed on Wednesday. Poppy will debut a new song during NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver night two. Poppy joins Bebe Rexha, Ash Costello, and Nita Strauss as musical performers at WWE events during WrestleMania week, though it's hard for any of them to top Bad Bunny, who will step in the ring at WrestleMania not to sing but to wrestle in a match.

Poppy sings Io Shirai at the ring at NXT Takeover: Halloween Havoc
Poppy sings Io Shirai at the ring at NXT Takeover: Halloween Havoc

A press release on WWE.com provides both details and an easy way for us to pad the word count of this article.

Poppy will perform and debut a new song on Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this Thursday night, as first announced by Billboard.

The singer-songwriter pondered a question for Triple H on social media, prompting an emphatic response from The Game.

Poppy, who was nominated for a Grammy for Best Metal Performance for "BLOODMONEY," has performed several times for NXT, including at NXT TakeOver: Portland in February 2020, and played NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai to the ring at NXT Halloween Havoc last October.

What does Poppy have in store for the NXT Universe this time around? Be sure to tune in to see her performance during Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver this Thursday at 8/7 C, streaming exclusively on Peacock and on WWE Network elsewhere. And don't miss Night 1 on Wednesday at 8/7 C on USA Network and simulcast on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Here's a preview of the card for NXT Takeover night one.

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.

twitter   envelope   globe  