NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver – Preview For Tonight's Night One

Wrestlemania week is off and running and starting tonight begins the now annual tradition of NXT putting on their own special event that will probably eclipse Wrestlemania in quality. And seeing as Wrestlemania has now become a two-night event, NXT has followed suit with their first-ever two-night event, NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, which will kick-off tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network. So what do they have in store for us on Night One of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver? Let's take a look!

Pre-Show on Peacock – Zoey Stark vs Toni Storm

Starting at 7 pm exclusively on the Peacock app, we'll get a pre-show that will feature Zoey Stark taking on Toni Storm in singles action. Stark has been having quite a rookie run as of late, while we haven't seen Storm since her loss in challenging Io Shirai for the NXT Women's Title, so this should be a nice showcase for both.

Kushida vs Pete Dunne

This one only came together last week, but boy, oh boy should it be a fun one! Two of the best will be going at it in a grudge match to decide who is the best technical wrestler between them. This rivalry got intense and heated very quickly last week, so hopefully that will give way to a blast of a match tonight.

Gauntlet Eliminator To Determine The #1 Contender For The NXT North American Title

As was decided by the 12-man battle royal on last week's episode, the final six men left in that match will go at it tonight in a Gauntlet Eliminator, where the last man standing will face NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano tomorrow night for his title. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Leon Ruff, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, and battle royal winner LA Knight will face off tonight to determine who is the number one contender.

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado del Fantasma – NXT Tag Team Championship

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan had a great run as NXT Tag Champs, holding onto the titles for 153 days. But that came to a hault weeks ago when Burch suffered a shoulder injury and NXT Commissioner William Regal was forced to strip them of the titles. Now with the vacated tag titles on the line, three teams will face off in a Triple Threat Tag Team match to decide which team will be the new face of the NXT tag team division.

Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa – NXT United Kingdom Championship

Imperium has been at the throats of Ciampa and his partner Timothy Thatcher for a while now, but now it has all come to a head as Ciampa is bringing the fight right to the top of the stable and challenging their leader, Walter, for his NXT United Kingdom title. Walter has proven to be an unbeatable force, but can a determined Ciampa with nothing to lose dethrone him?

Io Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez – NXT Women's Championship

In the main event of Night One of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, the mighty champion Shirai will put her title on the line against her own chosen opponent in Gonzalez. Gonzalez towers over the NXT Women's division and has proven to be a worthy threat to Shirai's title reign, beating down the champion over and over and showing that while Shirai has dominated during her reign, she hasn't faced a physical force like Gonzalez yet.

So that's the card for tonight's Night One of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, which you can watch on the USA Network at 8 pm. The NXT Takeover shows for Wrestlemania week have proven to be must-see wrestling action year after year, so you won't want to miss it!