Princess Diana Documentary "The Princess" Set for August HBO Debut

HBO has entered the arena of Princess Diana documentaries with the HBO Original documentary film The Princess, an "intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana", directed by Academy Award nominee Ed Perkins (Black Sheep, Tell Me Who I Am) and produced by Lightbox, Academy Award-winning Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Emmy-winning Jonathan Chinn (LA92, HBO's Tina). The film premeries on Saturday August 13th on HBO to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, and will be available to stream on HBO Max. The Princess originally premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The relationship of Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, was tabloid fodder for nearly two decades, the subject of almost daily headlines in the 24-hour news cycle. The Princess draws solely from contemporaneous archival audio and video footage to take audiences back to key events in Diana's life as they happened, including their seemingly fairy-tale public courtship and wedding, the birth of their two sons, their bitter divorce, and Diana's tragic and untimely death on August 31, 1997. Intensely emotional, The Princess is a visceral submersion into Diana's life in the constant and often intrusive glare of the media spotlight. The film unfolds as if it were in the present, allowing viewers to experience the overwhelming adoration but also intense scrutiny of Diana's every move and the constant judgment of her character. Through archival material, the film is also a reflection of society at the time, revealing the public's own preoccupations, fears, aspirations, and desires.

Princess Diana's tragic death, caused in part by a high-speed pursuit by paparazzi, was a moment for reflection by both the public and the media machine it feeds. However, the documentary asks, after nearly 25 years since Princess Diana's death, has anything really changed?

HBO Documentary Films presents The Princess, in association with SKY, produced by Lightbox. Directed by Ed Perkins; produced by Simon Chinn & Jonathan Chinn; editors include Jinx Godfrey and Daniel Lapira; co-producer is Vanessa Tovell. For HBO, the coordinating producer is Anna Klein, with executive producers Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller.

The Princess premieres on August 13th on HBO at 8 pm EST.