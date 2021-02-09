Prodigal Son S02 Preview: Ainsley's A Little Too Eager to Help Malcolm

Welcome to our weekly look at the second season of FOX's Tom Payne and Michael Sheen-starring Prodigal Son, and this week finds the family confronting the "Ainsley matter" more directly. Of course, it's not going to be easy when Ainsley (Halston Sage) is a prime source of help for Malcolm (Payne) on his current case. To no one's surprise, Martin's (Sheen) as pleased as can be by his daughter's new-found interest in these cases (maybe a little too interested)- while Jessica (Bellamy Young) believes a little time away is what she really needs. So what could go wrong… right? In the following preview images and three sneak previews for "Bad Manners," we see that maybe there are a few more "family matters' bubbling beneath the surface that need to be addressed- before they explode.

Prodigal Son Season 2, Episode 5 "Bad Manners": Malcolm and Ainsley both race to find the killer in the so-called "Debutante Slayings," but Ainsley's persistence has Malcolm worried about what her actual motive might be. While Martin is thrilled to see his daughter's passion in the field, Jessica suggests she and Ainsley take a vacation. Meanwhile, JT meets with his union rep to decide if he should file an official complaint against the cop who discriminated against him. Kate Burton ("Scandal") guest stars.

PRODIGAL SON follows MALCOLM BRIGHT (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, DR. MARTIN WHITLY (Michael Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as "The Surgeon." Now he's using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright's team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant GIL ARROYO (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives DANI POWELL (Aurora Perrineau), JT TARMEL (Frank Harts) and medical examiner DR. EDRISA TANAKA (Keiko Agena).

Season Two picks up with Bright's personal life in disarray after his sister AINSLEY's (Halston Sage) shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must "take care" of her and protect his mother JESSICA WHITLY (Bellamy Young) from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.

Joining the cast for the second season include Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors) as Friar Pete, a former friar ejected from his church for extremist views, he is famous for a notorious killing spree that has landed him in the psychiatric ward with Martin. Friar Pete is a careful listener and offers respite to the other patients — and becomes a key consultant in Bright's latest case. Michael Potts' (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) Dr. Brandon Marsh is Martin's new therapist at Claremont who's desperate to have a breakthrough with his psychiatric patients. Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the cast as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, a Claremont Psychiatrics' resident MD who looks to make Martin's life "interesting" after she sees him in a new light when he starts helping treat other patients. Alan Cumming stars as Simon Hoxley aka "The Mind Sleuth," who travels to New York to get to the bottom of Endicott's murder, placing Bright and his family squarely on his radar.

FOX's Prodigal Son stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Michael Sheen as Dr. Martin Whitly, Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley Whitly, Aurora Perrineau as Dani Powell, Frank Harts as JT Tarmel, and Keiko Agena as Edrisa Tanaka. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and both are executive producers, showrunners, and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Adam Kane serve as executive producers. Lee Toland Krieger directed and executive-produced the pilot "Like".