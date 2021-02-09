Raw Highlights: Watch Bad Bunny Appear on Raw Again, More

Howdy, folks! Chadster here, hoping to brighten your morning with the least sarcastic, least critical take on WWE programming this side of WWE's YouTube comments. The Chadster likes to put these articles together in the morning as a counter-program to my colleague Jude Terror, who recaps Raw on Monday Nights and always has something negative to say about it. The Chadster doesn't believe wrestling journalists should ever say anything negative about the product. Unless it's AEW, but AEW is affecting WWE's ratings negatively by giving people an alternative wrestling program with storylines they actually enjoy, which is totally unfair to WWE, so really, The Chadster is being positive when he trashes AEW.

WWE Raw Video Highlights – February 8th, 2021

But anyway, it was quite an episode of WWE Raw last night. The greatest episode ever? It's definitely up there. And The Chadster has gathered all the best parts, which just happen to be all the parts WWE put on YouTube, to embed here for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.

After Raw went off the air, Damian Priest talked about his friendship with Bad Bunny on Raw Talk on the WWE Network.

The Chadster has been entrusted with the most sacred of duties, a duty to garner more clicks for his employers here at Bleeding Cool. But the Chadster can't do that without your help, loyal readers. He needs you to read this paragraph of SEO keyword-rich text that management has asked him to share with you so that the Google gods will see the value in this article. Enjoy.

WWE Raw, television's longest-running weekly episodic television show, launched in 1993 and represents one half of WWE's flagship "main roster" programming along with WWE Smackdown. Raw airs weekly on the USA Network at 8PM Eastern on Monday nights. Raw is also available to stream on Hulu the day after airing, and can be viewed in the form of video clips on YouTube and animated gifs on Twitter, which some say is actually the best way to watch it. Bleeding Cool also provides a weekly recap to catch up anyone who missed the show.