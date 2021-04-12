Raw Preview: Nothing Announced for WrestleMania Follow-Up

There's less than an hour to go before Monday Night Raw, and WWE hasn't advertised a single match or segment yet. The first Raw of the year after WrestleMania is usually an interesting one. Sometimes, it's used to put an exclamation point on feuds that ended on the grandest stage of them all. Sometimes, it's used to kick off new storylines that will see the WWE through to SummerSlam. It's often populated by legends in town for the big show and the Hall of Fame, and new callups from NXT. And perhaps most interestingly of all, each year, it's populated with the most hardcore, die-hard wrestling fans, the ones who flew into the city for WrestleMania weekend and stuck around for Raw on Monday.

But this year, the crowd will be absent. Despite allowing fans into the building for two nights of WrestleMania, WWE has no plans to resume regular live shows with fans in the near future. So it's back to the Thunderdome for Raw, and as of this moment, nothing on the books. Fightful Select (paywalled) reports that a big triple threat match with implications for Bobby Lashley will take place on Raw, but WWE hasn't said anything official. Hell, even the WWE Twitter account is wondering what's up.

There are several new champions, however. Sheamus beat Riddle at WrestleMania to win the United States Championship and Rhea Ripley beat Asuka to win the Raw Women's Championship, and AJ Styles and Omos beat The New Day to become Raw Tag Team Champions. So they can all cut promos that can fill up at least forty minutes or so. And we may still see some NXT call-ups yet. But perhaps the most drastic change will be the new commentary team. Raw airs at 8PM on USA Network, so we'll find out soon.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, wrestling, wwe