Raw Ratings Rebound in Joe Biden's America

After scoring its lowest viewership since the launch of the Thunderdome for last week's pre-election episode, WWE Raw has come back to draw more viewers now that Joe Biden has convincingly won the electoral college in a landslide victory. Like the stock market, Raw viewers appear bullish on the wrestling economy now that WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump will be leaving his current role as head booker of the country, becoming a free agent. It's unclear how many viewers may have tuned into Raw last night in hopes that the outgoing president might make a surprise appearance, but you can't prove that zero of them did.

WWE Raw Ratings Up As Election Coverage Fades Away

According to Showbuzz Daily's numbers, Raw drew an average of 1.690 million viewers this week, up from 1.656 million viewers last week. The first hour drew 1.847 million viewers, with the second hour drawing 1.690 million and the third drawing 1.532. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw scored an average of .53 in the 18-49 demographic. That's off hours of .58, .53, and .49, respectively. Raw scored a .48 in the demo with last week's low point episode.

Raw took the fourth, fifth, and sixth spots in the Top 150 cable rankings, ending the reign of cable news, which had dominated the election and the weeks leading up to it. Only Monday Night Football and Sportscenter on ESPN ranked higher than WWE RAw in the 18-49 demo. In terms of viewership, Fox News and CNN still did better than Raw did last night.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster, for one, is glad to see that people have come to their senses and stopped obsessing over who is going to lead the country and epitomize its moral character for the next four years. Now, television viewers can focus on what's really important: keeping up with the antics of Randy Orton, Nia Jax, and Retribution. More importantly, The Chadster can breathe a sigh of relief as this long national nightmare, which saw WWE Raw lose ratings and viewership for weeks, has finally come to an end.