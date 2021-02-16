Raw Video Highlights: Lacey's Pregnancy, Kofi's Second Chance, More

Howdy, folks. The Chadster here, and yes, The Chadster is doing okay. Thanks for asking. The Chadster is here today not to talk about his own personal life, which he reiterates is nobody's business, but about last night's episode of WWE Raw. On the final Raw before the Elimination Chamber PPV, WWE threw a few curveballs. For one thing, The Miz took himself out of the Elimination Chamber Match — can you believe that?! — and ended up being replaced by Kofi Kingston. This is exactly how Kofi's last championship run started, so you can imagine The Chadster's excitement there.

Another swerve came when Lacey Evans dropped out of a tag match with Peyton Royce against Charlotte Flair and Asuka mid-match. Lacey was scheduled to face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber, but that may not be possible because Lacey is pregnant. Even more unbelievable, that father looks to be The Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair. Can a 71-year-old man even sire children? The Chadster doesn't know, but the physical evidence seems to indicate that he can.

But that wasn't all that happened on an action-packed episode of Raw. Bad Bunny walked out of the show with the 24/7 Championship, for one thing. Lana tried her luck against Shayna Baszler after beating Nia Jax last week, but she came up short this time. And Riddle teamed up with the Lucha House Party for a match against Hurt Business.

Watch all of that happen in these video highlights from Raw that WWE released on YouTube.

And finally, the third hour of Raw consisted of one long gauntlet match to determine who would enter last in the Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

