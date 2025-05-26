Posted in: Amazon Studios, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: lee child, Reacher

Reacher: Lee Child Tells The Stories Behind The Stories in September

Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories is a book of essays by Lee Child that offers a rundown of the character and includes a new story.

People can't get enough of Reacher. Who can resist the appeal of a wandering vigilante who wanders the American landscape just minding his own business until he comes across bad guys doing bad things, then he makes them his business. WITH HIS FISTS. Until they're no longer his or anybody's business anymore because they're, well, dead. Then he just carries on with his day as he hitches a ride out of Dodge. Author and creator Lee Child hit upon the bestselling formula in his creation, and the Amazon Prime TV series is now one of the biggest shows on the planet. Well, guess what? Child is bringing out a book that give the lowdown on the creation of Jack Reacher and what inspired the stories behind over twenty novels that have come out every year since 1999, and the first new Reacher short story written by Child in 2018 since he stepped back from the books and charged his brother Andrew Child to write them ever since. Here's a look at the book's official overview:

"Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories": An Official Overview

Lee Child tells the stories behind the stories from the bestselling Jack Reacher novels.

Includes a new, never-before-seen Reacher tale.

After making his debut in 1997's The Killing Floor, Jack Reacher has quickly become one of the most popular―and most enduring―fictional heroes to emerge in the past half century. Now, his creator tells the stories behind the stories.

These are the origin tales of all of the Reacher novels written solely by Lee Child, chock-full of colorful anecdotes and intriguing inspirations. One by one, they expand upon each novel and place it in the context not only of the author's life, but of the world outside the books. And taken together, they chart the rise of an action icon, from 1999's The Killing Floor to 2019's Blue Moon. An afterword by crime fiction expert and bookseller Otto Penzler considers the importance of the character and novels in the canon of contemporary crime fiction.

In addition to the essays, this collection also includes an original Reacher short story―the first new Reacher appearance entirely written by Lee Child since 2019. Entertaining and enlightening, Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories is a must-read for fans of the Jack Reacher series and a capstone to any collection of this excellent author.

Reacher: The Stories Behind the Stories is out on September 9th. Preorders are already available.

