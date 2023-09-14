Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: jade cargill, wrestling

Report: Jade Cargill Stops Stabbing WWE in Back, Will Join Instead

Rejoice! 🎉 Jade Cargill is leaving AEW for the actual wrestling of WWE. Watch out, Tony Khan! The Chadster's luck is finally changing! 🏋️‍♀️💪🔥

Here's a hearty nugget of news that has The Chadster feeling on top of the world, dancing like nobody's watching. 🥳🎉 Oh, what a glorious day indeed! 🙌🤩 Word on the streets is that Jade Cargill is about to pack her bags and jettison away from that little rinky-dink operation called AEW, making her way right into the warm, welcoming arms of WWE, which is, of course, the only real wrestling. 💪😎

When The Chadster first heard that Jade was turning her back on Tony Khan's playpen and moving towards a more polished, primed, and professional pastime, you better believe that there was a smile stretching from ear to ear. 🤣🎊 The Mazda Miata is practically zooming down the freeway in joy. Auughh man! So unfair! Someone fetch Tony Khan a White Claw to commiserate his loss.

While Fightful Select reports that it is not yet confirmed whether WWE has officially factored Jade into their grand scheme of things, 😏💼 there's apparently a common belief in both AEW and WWE locker rooms that she's destined for WWE. Even as The Chadster pens down his thoughts, that keeps the excitement bubbling. PWInsider also corroborated the report, claiming Cargill and AEW were unable to make a new agreement and that Cargill would be in NXT.

The Chadster has, in the past, been critical of Jade Cargill's wrestling ability and argued that she was more sizzle less steak. But seeing this act of wise decision-making that exhibits profound understanding and respect for the wrestling business, all previous criticism has been rescinded. She's a star in the making who, The Chadster believes, will finally shine brightly in the legitimacy of WWE.

Her recent appearance on AEW Collision hinted at a brewing clash with TBS Champion Kris Statlander, scheduled for a taping on Rampage. 😡🔥 However, as sad as it could possibly be for Tony Khan (ha ha), this may just be her final curtain call at AEW. Not that The Chadster is anything but thrilled, though. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it to consider staying in AEW when WWE prospects shine on the horizon.

The Chadster feels Jade Cargill should be proud. After all, she was literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back by choosing to stay in AEW before, but now she has stopped doing that by transitioning her career towards a growth trajectory that WWE can undoubtedly provide. 👏🏻🌟 It's high time AEW acknowledges that they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

To all the Jade Cargill fans out there, don't be disheartened. Instead, buckle up for a thrilling ride on the turbo-charged WWE rollercoaster that will show you the epitome of professional wrestling. Salute to Jade Cargill on bidding goodbye to AEW, the only correct choice! 🎈🎉

