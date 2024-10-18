Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Rick and Morty, Cobra Kai, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Creature Commandos, Rick and Morty, Always Sunny & Abbott Elementary, Superman & Lois, Cobra Kai, and more!

Warner Bros. Japan's Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, DC Studios' Creature Commandos, STARZ's Outlander, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Paramount+ with Showtime's The Agency, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia & ABC's Abbott Elementary, CW's Superman & Lois, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, HBO's Dune: Prophecy, Warner Bros. Entertainment's Watchmen, TBS's AEW Dynamite, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, FX's American Horror Story, Prime Video's Secret Level, Prime Video's God of War, Netflix's Heartstopper, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Apple TV+'s Shrinking, HBO's The Penguin, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, FX's Alien: Earth, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 17, 2024:

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Official Trailer, New Images Released

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Posts Look at NYCC's Belle Reve (VIDEO)

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 Official Trailer Warns of Stormy Times Ahead

Daredevil, Kingpin Make "Born Again" Fashion Statements at NYCC 2024

SNL 50: Billie Eilish Goes Beetlejuice; Fineman Channels Winona Ryder

Rick and Morty Season 8: Adult Swim Releases Early First Look (VIDEO)

The Agency: First Look At Showtime's New Series Is Here

Always Sunny: The Gang Officially Enrolls in Abbott Elementary

Rick and Morty Confirmed for Seasons 11 & 12: Season 8 Update & More

Superman & Lois S04E04 Images/Overview: Is Someone Getting Married?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S02E04 Promo: Daryl Won't Lose Laurent

Dune: Prophecy Celebrates NYCC with Official Trailer, New Images

Watchmen: Check Out WBE's Official Red Band Trailer for Chapter II

AEW Dynamite Review: Adam Cole Speaks as The Chadster Weeps

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Returns January 2025 (Season 2 Preview)

American Horror Story S13: "A Couple Things in Contention": Murphy

Secret Level: Prime Video Shares New Key Art; NYCC Panel This Weekend

God of War Series Getting Restart; Judkins, Fergus, Ostby Depart

Heartstopper Creator Oseman on Ending Series with Season 4 (VIDEO)

Cobra Kai Season 6 Images: The Journey to The Ultimate Battle Rolls On

Shrinking Has Been Renewed For A Third Season By Apple

The Penguin Gets Explosive New NYCC Midseason Trailer, Key Art Poster

Doctor Who: We Just Learned Something New About Gallifreyan Language

Alien: Earth Star Adarsh Gourav on Joining Noah Hawley Prequel Series

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Clip: Guillermo's Got a New Job

