Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Doctor Who, Agatha All Along, Grotesquerie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, VP Kamala Harris/FOX "News," Grotesquerie, Agatha All Along, Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who & more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, VP Kamala Harris/FOX "News," CBS's Fire Country & Jared Padalecki, Paramount+'s Frasier, FX's Grotesquerie, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, CBS's Tracker & Jensen Ackles, CBS's Watson, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's Arcane, BBC's Doctor Who, Dimension 20, Crunchyroll, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, VP Kamala Harris/FOX "News," Fire Country & Jared Padalecki, Grotesquerie, Agatha All Along, Tracker & Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 17, 2024:
Saturday Night Live: Michael Keaton, SNL Cast Check-In From Read-Thru
VP Kamala Harris Interview: Does Bret Baier Actually Watch FOX "News"?
Fire Country Star, Showrunner on Jared Padalecki's "Different Energy"
Frasier & Roz Have Plans for Freddy & Eve: S02E06 "Cape Cod" Preview
Grotesquerie: Raven Goodwin Talks Murphyverse, Niecy Nash-Betts & More
Agatha All Along Episode 6 Clip: Billy Has Some Serious Trust Issues
Tracker: Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles Talk On-Screen Reunion (VIDEO)
Watson: CBS Sets January Debut for Sherlock Holmes Universe Series
The Boys Season 5: Mason Dye Joins Cast; Could Join "Vought Rising"
SNL 50: Michael Keaton's (Almost) Ready to Get into the Ring (VIDEO)
Arcane Season 2: "Come Play" with Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello
Doctor Who: BBC Debunks Season 3 Reports; Gatwa Comments Edit Update
Dimension 20 Announces Three New Live Shows For 2025
The Apothecary Diaries & More: Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Lineup (Jan. 2025)
Agatha All Along Star Joe Locke on Billy Maximoff Reveal: "I Love It"
Superman & Krypto, Always Sunny, Invincible & More BCTV Daily Dispatch
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!