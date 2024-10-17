Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Agatha All Along, Grotesquerie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, VP Kamala Harris/FOX "News," Grotesquerie, Agatha All Along, Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, VP Kamala Harris/FOX "News," CBS's Fire Country & Jared Padalecki, Paramount+'s Frasier, FX's Grotesquerie, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, CBS's Tracker & Jensen Ackles, CBS's Watson, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's Arcane, BBC's Doctor Who, Dimension 20, Crunchyroll, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, VP Kamala Harris/FOX "News," Fire Country & Jared Padalecki, Grotesquerie, Agatha All Along, Tracker & Jensen Ackles, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, October 17, 2024:

Saturday Night Live: Michael Keaton, SNL Cast Check-In From Read-Thru

VP Kamala Harris Interview: Does Bret Baier Actually Watch FOX "News"?

Fire Country Star, Showrunner on Jared Padalecki's "Different Energy"

Frasier & Roz Have Plans for Freddy & Eve: S02E06 "Cape Cod" Preview

Grotesquerie: Raven Goodwin Talks Murphyverse, Niecy Nash-Betts & More

Agatha All Along Episode 6 Clip: Billy Has Some Serious Trust Issues

Tracker: Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles Talk On-Screen Reunion (VIDEO)

Watson: CBS Sets January Debut for Sherlock Holmes Universe Series

The Boys Season 5: Mason Dye Joins Cast; Could Join "Vought Rising"

SNL 50: Michael Keaton's (Almost) Ready to Get into the Ring (VIDEO)

Arcane Season 2: "Come Play" with Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

Doctor Who: BBC Debunks Season 3 Reports; Gatwa Comments Edit Update

Dimension 20 Announces Three New Live Shows For 2025

The Apothecary Diaries & More: Crunchyroll Blu-Ray Lineup (Jan. 2025)

Agatha All Along Star Joe Locke on Billy Maximoff Reveal: "I Love It"

