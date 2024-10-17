Posted in: Conventions, Events, HBO, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: dune, dune: prophecy, NYCC

Dune: Prophecy Celebrates NYCC with Official Trailer, New Images

Check out HBO's official trailer and images for Showrunner Alison Schapker's Emily Watson and Olivia Williams-starring Dune: Prophecy.

With HBO's Dune: Prophecy set to premiere next month, there's no better occasion than a panel during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) to roll out an official trailer and new images for the Emily Watson and Olivia Williams-starring six-episode season. Inspired by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson's novel Sisterhood of Dune, the series takes place 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides and focuses on the formation of the Bene Gesserit.

Along with Watson and Williams, the HBO series also stars Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha. Now, here's a look at the official trailer that was released earlier today – followed by an overview of Dune: Prophecy (set to hit screens on Sunday, November 17th at 9 pm ET):

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer on HBO's Dune: Prophecy, with Diane Ademu-John co-developing the series and serving as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive produced and directed multiple episodes, including the opening chapter. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts also executive produce – alongside New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, and Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert (on behalf of the Frank Herbert estate). New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. HBO's Dune: Prophecy is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise.

