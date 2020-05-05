Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness Talk Never Ricking Morty

Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo turned "meta" on its head and created new walls of perception just so they could break them with Rick and Morty "Never Ricking Morty". Directed by Erica Hayes and written by Jeff Loveness (you can check out our review at the link below), the episode was a creative primal scream from the series creator's souls, a need for the creative forces behind the scenes to make sure we understand just how hard this thing we call Rick and Morty is and can be, and how it might be driving them mad. Now, Harmon and Loveness offer viewers a look at the literal literary devices dissected during the return outing as well as the mysteries surrounding the phrase "***-gutters"

Created by illustrator Alison Bechdel in the mid-80s, The "Bechdel Test" is a way to judge a work to see if it portrays women in a sexist way or engages in gender stereotyping. To pass the standard, a work must feature at least two women, these women must talk to each other, and their conversation must concern something other than a man. Our dimension-hopping duo opts to take the test to save themselves from certain death. But as you're about to see, Morty doesn't have a clue what women actually talk about (hint: 99.98% of the time, it has nothing to do with "lady scorpions"):

Harmon, Roiland, and Adult Swim released an episode titles announcement video that gave a nice "wink-and-a-nod" to The Terminator before revealing the following loaded episode names (with loglines included). Beginning with return episode "Never Ricking Morty," we have "Promortyus" (Get off my face, broth), "The Vat of Acid Episode" (The one with the acid vat, broth), "Childrick of Mort" (Miracle of life, broth. Whole family in this one, broh.), and "Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri" (Parenting is crazy, broh. Stuff straight disappearin in this one).