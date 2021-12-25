Rick and Morty: Rick's Catchphrases; Morty/Jessica Heartbreak & More

So the last time we checked in with how things were going with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty, Peacemaker writer/director James Gunn was honoring the Adult Swim series with a place on his "Awesome Mix 2021" playlist (now on Spotify). Since that time, things have been pretty quiet- in fact, a little too quiet for the holiday season if we're being completely honest. So if you're in need of a little escape this afternoon, check out the following "mind-blowing" featurettes:

First up, we have a look at all the moments that Morty was thirsting for Jessica, made even more heartbreaking considering we know where it ends up going (at least for now):

5 Seasons of Pining for Jessica | Rick and Morty | adult swim

Next, a clip making the argument that while Mr. Goldenfold may be a very active dreamer he's not exactly going to be winning any "Best Teacher" awards any time soon:

And finally, a rundown of Rick's cool & questionable catch-phrases from over the seasons:

Rick's Weird Made-up Sounding Catchphrases | Rick and Morty | adult swim

Here's a look at Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's dimension-hopping duo (though after the fifth season finale, we're not sure that's an appropriate description for them anymore) enjoying some interdimensional cable by a roaring fire (with an occasional "guest" outside the window and random gas-passing from Rick) with "A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log":

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log | Rick and Morty | adult swim

And just in case you were able to finally wrestle the song out of your head, here's another chance to get "It's Rickmas Time" stuck in your head, with lyrics courtesy of Heather Anne Campbell, music courtesy of Ryan Elder, and the vocal stylings of Summer's real-life alter-ego Spencer Grammer(and stick around for some extra Rick and Morty "presents"):

And if you're looking for some animated action to go with "The Greatest Christmas Song Ever," here's what artist & 2D animator Deege came up with. Spoiler? It's pretty damn smooth…

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara | Rick and Morty | adult swim

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Rick and Morty vs. Genocider | A Special Rick and Morty Anime Short | Adult Swim Con

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film) Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato, and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

Samurai & Shogun (Rick and Morty) | adult swim

Samurai and Shogun Part 2 | Rick and Morty | adult swim

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine | adult swim