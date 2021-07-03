Rick and Morty Season 5 E03 Cold Open: Looks Like A Job For Planetina?

Two episodes down and three to go for the first half of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty Season 5 (check out our review of last week's episode here), and so far the dimension-hopping duo and the fam have put on a pretty impressive run. Now we're getting a look at the season's third episode, and from what we've seen so far of "A Rickconvenient Mort"? The world is trembling with fear over the evil-doings of Diesel Weasel (just go with it) until a Captain Planet-like hero comes to safe the day. Well, now we have the cold open for this Sunday's episode where we learn a few things. First, Rick and Morty are all about merch (expect those t-shirts to be online for sale before the episode ends). Second, our hero has a name: Planetina (like Captain Planet but made of everything that's sugary-sweet without having killed another living thing or polluted the environment in any way). And last? Morty's at that age and mindset now where he will drop Rick in a heartbeat to spend a little quality time with a woman who's not Beth or Summer.

Now here's a look at the cold open for Sunday night's episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rick and Morty | S5E3 Cold Open: Planetina Saves the Day | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-KzlmniLE0)

In the following video, fans can rewatch the Season 5 premiere from inside Rick's ship as it was launched outside the bonds of Earth for a truly "universal" broadcast to celebrate "Global 'Rick and Morty' Day" (a very cool thing to watch whatever your "altered state of choice" might be):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Global Rick and Morty Day: Premiere in Space | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hyn28VzMBgE&t=1156s)

In the following clip, Harmon and writer Albro Lundy offer some insight into how "Mortyplicity" came about and how they kept all of those decoys straight:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Mortyplicity | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7SxVte5uF4)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the final official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

