Rick and Morty Season 6 Promo: Rick & Dr. Wong Set Some Boundaries

Thankfully, this six-week break between Season 6 episodes of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty hasn't felt nearly as long as it looks on paper. But on Sunday night, Cartoon Network's adult-focused late-night programming block made it just a wee bit tougher with the release of a trailer offering more than enough interesting visuals to keep us speculating all week. And while it's nice to know that the duo is back to their dimension-hoping ways, we don't want to lose sight of the fact that both Evil Morty and Rick Prime are still out there. Waiting to make their next move…

With the Emmy Award-winning animated series set to return to Adult Swim screens on Sunday, November 20th, here's a look at the newest trailer for Dan Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty (and yes, we are getting another visit from Susan Sarandon's Dr. Wong

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano, produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat:

The Adventures of Rick and Morty: Adult Swim's ID Compilation Video

In mid-October, Adult Swim offered a look at a recent selection of shorts done in that "Tintin" style that we're huge fans of, so we wanted to pass along the compilation that was released. Here's a look at some recent of the mini-adventures:

Check Out Adult Swim's Spinoff Digital Series, "The Vindicators 2"

Back in July, the 10-episode "Rick and Morty" digital spinoff The Vindicators 2 (yup, a prequel to S03E04 "Vindicators 3: The Return of Worldender") hit YouTube. Executive produced by Harmon, Roiland, Erica Rosbe, and Sarah Carbiener, the series follows the adventures of Supernova, Vance Maximus, Alan Rails, Million Ants, Crocubot & Noob Noob, and their comrades Lady Katana, Diablo Verde, and Calypso (RIP) as we learn the truth behind the team's epic battle with Doomnomitron. Here's a look at the first two chapters (and you can check out Chapters 3-10 here):