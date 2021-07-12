Rick and Morty Team Seems Surprised "Rickdependence Spray" Got Made

Directed by Erica Hayes and written by Nick Rutherford, "Rickdependence Spray" made it four-for-four with the fifth season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. Without rehashing our review from earlier today (cheap plug alert!), the episode was "a ten-ton, in-your-face, twisted "Afterschool Special" tour de force that didn't hide which hills it was planting its 'sex flags'" on (yup, we quoted ourselves). But how exactly did it all come about? In the following clip, Harmon, Rutherford, and Hayes almost appear to be in disbelief that the episode even exists and was allowed to make it to screens- when your episode ends (pre-end credits scene) with an incest baby, you can understand where they're coming from

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Adult Swim's Rick and Morty S05E04 "Rickdependence Spray"- with the series returning this Sunday with the next episode "Amortycan Grickfitti":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Inside the Episode: Rickdependence Spray | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uXCdxoltVI)

Here's a look back at Morty and Planetina's heartbreaking love affair via music video, set to the tune of "Flowers", featuring Ryan Elder & Mark Mallman:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Flowers | Rick and Morty | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vNVGfjVgAE&t=9s)

Kicking off with the season-opener "Mort Dinner Rick Andre," the titles for the fifth season include "Mortyplicity," "Forgetting Sarick Mortshall," "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," "Rick and Morty's Tanksploitation Spectacular," "Rickdependence Spray," "Amortycan Grickfitti," "Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion," "Rickmurai Jack," and "A Rickconvenient Mort." Now here's a look at the final official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OFFICIAL TRAILER #3: Rick and Morty Season 5 | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JqTvuVoI1A)

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.