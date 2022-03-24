RuPaul's Drag Race S14E10/S14E11 Recap: Snatch Game/Lip-Sync Aftermath

It's been a minute, but we're back with all the juicy RuPaul's Drag Race drama – and trust that there is plenty of it this season, the house down. First things first – this episode is hot on the heels of a double save during the DragCon panel challenge: Jorgeous and Jasmine Kennedie duked it out and both proved they are the ones to beat during a lip-sync. Fast forward to Drag Race season 14's Snatch Game: Deja Skye was the sole top and winner of the week with her Lil Jon…and literally, everyone else was in the bottom and up for elimination. But more on that later – as for a lackluster Snatch Game, Angeria Paris VanMichaels was Drag Race alum Tammie Brown, Bosco was Gwyneth Paltrow, Daya Betty played as Ozzy Ozbourne, Jasmine Kennedie was Betsy DeVos, Jorgeous chose Ilana Glazer, Willow Pill as Drew Barrymore, and Lady Camden brought culture (or not) with a gender-bent drag version of William Shakespeare.

Unfortunately for the queens, most of the performances fell flat to the point that RuPaul decided they were all equally bad (which wasn't true – there were clearly some that were more terrible than others from queens with terrible report cards…looking at you, Jorgeous and Jasmine) and so the next episode won't have a challenge or anything – it's a lip-sync "lalapa-Ru-za." The queens get all decked out in their best lip sync attire, which vexingly contains several cases of skin tone tights that do not match the queen's skin tone. I get that it's hard to find tights and skin tone fabric in "Casper pale," but it is possible to not look like your legs are disembodied hot dogs three to five shades darker than the rest of your body. But I digress.

First chosen in the Drag Race lip sync battle royale was Jasmine Kennedie, who chose Daya Betty to go up against (because anything to keep that beef alive, even though Daya is totally right and Jasmine is being a pedantic child); Daya gets to pick the song, and she chooses "Respect" by Aretha Franklin. Fitting, no? Daya wins forcing Jasmine on into the loser's bracket. Next up is Willow vs Bosco to "Never Too Much" by Luther Vandross, and though both knocked it out of the park, the judges ate up Willow, as always, and awarded her the win.

That leaves the three-way to finish up round one: Jorgeous vs Angeria vs Lady Camden to "Radio" by Beyonce. Jorgeous got to pick the song, and the big gag of the episode is that she did not pick the J-Lo song…though Bey is equally fierce and dance-able. This battle was a dance battle and all of them brought it boots the house down…but Ru chose Jorgeous to win. Well deserved, but I would have loved to see a three-way safe from that.

Starting off round two is Lady Camden vs Bosco to En Vogue's "Don't Let Go" and Lady Camden was still fired up from that three-way because she rocked it, leaving Bosco still in the bracket. That leaves Jasmine Kennedie to go against Angeria to "Love Don't Cost a Thing" by J-Lo. Miss Kennedie tried so hard…too hard, and it just wasn't enough to keep up with Angie's classic "Friday night in the club" perfection.

The final lip sync for your life is Bosco against Jasmine to Diana Ross' "Swept Away" and Bosco has been serving body-ody-ody all episode, which is giving the children LIFE. No surprise that Bosco stays to slay another day – and the reign of holier-than-thou Jasmine Kennedie has come to an end. Next week's RuPaul's Drag Race episode is the musical extravaganza, which sees the queens perform "Moulin-Ru: the Rusical" with special guest Leslie Jordan. RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on VH1.