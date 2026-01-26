Posted in: Nerd Food, NFL, Pop Culture, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: pringles, sabrina carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter, Pringles Are "Stacking" the Odds for Super Bowl LX

SUPER BOWL LX AD ROUNDUP: It's looking like "Once You POP Star" Sabrina Carpenter and Pringles have something planned for the big game...

Article Summary Sabrina Carpenter teams up with Pringles for a Super Bowl LX ad campaign full of pop flair and surprises.

A teaser shows Sabrina deeply contemplating the perfect Pringles snack stack before the big game reveal.

Carpenter is fresh off her "Short n' Sweet Tour" and will perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

A Disney+ Muppet Show special starring and produced by Sabrina Carpenter drops days before the Super Bowl.

Okay, now that we've got the formality of knowing which two teams will be playing in the NFL's Super Bowl LX on February 8th (Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots), we can shift our focus back to the best part of the big game: everything that's not taking place on the field. Just to be clear, that's not meant as an insult to either team – it's just that the Super Bowl has become a pop culture extravaganza where we see the best and brightest when it comes to ads, trailers, and more. Of course, those trailers and ads tend to cost a few bucks more than usual, which is why you're seeing more teases, previews, and "meta" build-ups to the big reveals. In some instances, the actual commercial gets released early – again, when you're paying that much for your ad, you want to get as much bang for your buck as possible. With Super Bowl LX slightly less than two weeks away, we're starting to get a look at what's to come between plays. For this go-around, Pringles shared a look at "Once You POP Star" Sabrina Carpenter, keeping her focus on a stack of chips while deep in thought. In a teaser, we get a look at Carpenter running through the highs and lows of her relationship with the canned snack.

Having just wrapped her epic "The Short n' Sweet Tour," Carpenter is set to perform during this Sunday's 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1st. In addition, Carpenter is starring in and executive-producing a Disney+ special event that reopens the doors to The Muppet Show (possibly as an ongoing series) on February 4th. "Snack break 🤭 our Once You POP star [Sabrina Carpenter] is building the PERFECT snack. #BigGame," read the caption to the Instagram post, teasing that something would be hitting our screens in two weeks:

