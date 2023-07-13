Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

SAG-AFTRA National Board Gives Strike Order, Beginning At Midnight

At a press conference this afternoon, it was confirmed that the SAG-AFTRA National Board has given a strike order to begin at midnight.

As you know by now, the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failed to reach an agreement on a new three-year contract by the time the negotiating deadline hit at midnight on July 12th. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator, released a statement that the union's National Board will vote Thursday morning on whether to strike (with a press conference set for later that day at 12 noon PT at SAG-AFTRA Plaza in Los Angeles). Well, today is that day – with Drescher & Crabtree-Ireland confirming that the National Board has voted unanimously to give a strike order – which will go into effect at midnight tonight. For its part, the AMPTP offered bullet points in a memo of what it says it was offering SAG-AFTRA:

– The highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years – 76% increase in High Budget SVOD foreign residuals – Substantial increases in pension and health contribution caps – Groundbreaking AI proposal which protects performers' digital likenesses, including a requirement for performer's consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance. – 58% increase in salaries for major role (guest star) performers wages on High Budget SVOD Programs. – Limitation of self-tape requests, including page, time and tech requirements. Options for virtual or in-person auditions. – 11% pay increase in year 1 for background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles, an additional 17% increase for background actors required to do extensive self-styling, and an additional 62% increase for stand-ins required to deliver lines during a run-through and photo doubles required to memorize and deliver lines on camera. – First-time-ever fixed residuals for Stunt Coordinators on television and High Budget SVOD programs. – Shortened option periods for series regulars earning less than $65,000 per episode on a half-hour series or less than $70,000 per episode on a one-hour series. – Dancers will now receive the on-camera rate for rehearsal days.

WGA, DGA & SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Timeline

June 23, 2023: DGA/AMPTP Deal Ratified: A little less than three weeks after we learned that the DGA (Directors Guild of America) & AMPTP had a tentative deal in place, the three-year deal was ratified over the weekend – with 87% of those voting (6,728 members out of 16,321 who were eligible) voting in favor. Taking effect on July 1, 2023, and running through June 30, 2026, the DGA is claiming "extensive advances" for its members regarding wages, global streaming residuals, safety, diversity, and creative rights. In addition, the new deal establishes minimum terms & conditions in two new areas (non-dramatic programs made for SVOD & high-budget dramatic programs made for AVOD) and includes new provisions reaffirming that generative AI cannot replace the duties performed by the union members.

June 24, 2023: SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Negotiations: In a rather positive & upbeat video update from SAG-AFTRA National President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, members were able to view the negotiating team as the duo confirmed that the two sides had been in negotiations for the past 10 days. Explaining that a lot of details couldn't be shared because they are "very confidential," Drescher confirmed that SAG-AFTRA has had "extremely productive negotiations that are laser-focused on all of the crucial issues" that she says the members told them were important to them. Crabtree-Ireland added that the team has been "working long and hard" to keep the talks moving and that they "remain optimistic that we will be able to bring the studios, networks, and streamers along to make a fair deal that respects your contribution to this industry." Both sides have through June 30th to finalize a deal – though SAG-AFTRA can choose to suspend a strike call if negotiations are fruitfully heading into the deadline.

June 26, 2023: Fran Drescher Gets Re-Election Support from Both Union Political Parties: With candidates for the national & Los Angeles local SAG-AFTRA boards set to be announced by August 9th, Drescher is running for re-election with the rare public endorsement of both political parties – Unite for Strength & Membership First, breaking from the tradition of running their own respective candidates. The move isn't just a show of support, though – it also sends the message that Drescher has their support because the parties like what they're seeing and want more of it. It's a power move that's a warning to anyone else looking to run – or anyone looking to be an obstacle to any deal that Drescher & SAG-AFTRA might get from the AMPTP. Speaking of which…

June 27, 2023: Some Big Names Offer SAG-AFTRA Pushback: With rumblings that some SAG-AFTRA members weren't too thrilled with the upbeat tone that Drescher & Crabtree-Ireland presented in their update video. In a letter obtained by Rolling Stone, over 300 actors signed a letter reportedly sent to the SAG-AFTRA Leadership and Negotiating Committee looking to make it clear that they won't settle for a compromise that doesn't address their key concerns. "We hope you've heard the message from us: This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough. We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom, and the power of our union have all been undermined in the last decade. We need to reverse those trajectories," read the letter. Some of the names signing the letter include Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Quinta Brunson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ben Stiller, Neil Patrick Harris, Amy Schumer & Amy Poehler. For added context, SAG-AFTRA represents over 180,000 members.

June 28, 2023: SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Reportedly Considering Extending Contract Talks: Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively from sources that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are considering extending negotiations beyond this Friday's deadline – until next week, possibly July 7th. The move comes as more high-profile actors have attached their names to a letter to SAG-AFTRA warning the union not to compromise on their key demands. While once source describes the release of the letter as making things the talks "complicated." Another source claims that an extension is being considered "so that everyone gets past" next Tuesday's July 4th holiday. If an extension is agreed upon, it wouldn't exactly be headline-grabbing: negotiations between the two were extended beyond the deadline in both 2014 and 2017.

June 29, 2023: Drescher Discusses Negotiations on GMA: Drescher addressed the issue and offered an update while promoting her Lifetime film Secrets in the Morning on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday. "We do have unprecedented support from the union members where, if we feel like we're not making headway when the contract expires, which is June 30th at 11:59 p.m. [PT], we're gonna have to strike," Drescher shared with the Michael Strahan, reaffirming the union's position to strike and the membership's overwhelming call for one should negotiations break down.

"You know, in some areas, we are, and in some areas, we're not. So we just have to see. I mean, in earnest, it would be great if we can walk away with a deal that we want. And at the end of the day, you know, we're living in a time that's very different from the last few decades when the foundation of the contract was forged. It's the digital age now, and the age of streaming, and it's a whole different business model," Drescher explained when asked how things were looking at that point. "So it really begs that we stand firm and hold strong and do right by the members in this industry and honor the massive contribution that they make. So I'm really in it to win it on behalf of our 180,000 members. And we stand by the Writers Guild, too."

June 30, 2023: SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Extend Negotiations Through July 12th: With only hours to go before the original deadline, SAG-AFTRA & the AMPTP agreed to extend film & television contract negotiations until 11:59 pm PT on July 12th. Here's what SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP had to say in a joint statement: "The agreements, which were set to expire at 11:59 pm PT tonight, will now expire on July 12, at 11:59 pm PT. The parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed upon media blackout. Neither organization will comment to the media about the negotiations during the extension." Here's a look at the letter that was posted to update & reassure SAG-AFTRA members:

Dear Union Sisters, Brothers and Siblings: We are your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee. We have been in negotiations with the AMPTP for more than three weeks under an unusually tight negotiating schedule while fighting for a comprehensive and inclusive contract. In order to exhaust every opportunity to achieve the righteous contract we all demand and deserve, after thorough deliberation it was unanimously decided to allow additional time to negotiate by extending the contract until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 12, 2023. No one should mistake this extension for weakness. We see you. We hear you. We are you. In unity, Fran Drescher President Chair of the Negotiating Committee Duncan Crabtree-Ireland National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator

July 11, 2023: Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros & More Eyeing SAG-AFTRA Help From Feds: With the previous negotiation deadline extended until 11:59 pm on Wednesday, July 12, Variety reported that a number of CEOs & senior executives took part in a conference call to discuss where things stand – with Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, The Walt Disney Company's Bob Iger, Netflix's Ted Sarandos, WME's Ari Emanuel, CAA's Bryan Lourd, and UTA's Jeremy Zimmer reported to have taken part in the discussion. And it looks like AMPTP is looking to the feds for some relief, requesting the assistance of the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service – but if SAG-AFTRA was to agree to federal mediation, then another extension to the negotiations would be required.

July 11, 2023: SAG-AFTRA Agrees to Federal Mediation as Strike Deadline Looms: Following up on reports that a number of CEOs & senior executives requested a federal mediator intervene in the ongoing contract talks between the union and AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA released a statement this evening stating that it is agreeing to federal mediation to help reach a new three-year agreement – though the Wednesday, July 12, at 12 am PT deadline was kept in place:

The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee has agreed to the AMPTP's last-minute request for federal mediation and has reaffirmed the negotiating committee's dedication to securing a fair deal by the expiration of the extended contract at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, July 12. We will not be distracted from negotiating in good faith to secure a fair and just deal by the expiration of our agreement. We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement. Furthermore, we condemn the tactic outlined in today's inaccurate Variety piece naming the CEOs of several entertainment conglomerates as the force behind the request for mediation; information that was leaked to the press by the CEOs and their 'anonymous sources' before our negotiators were even told of the request for mediation. The AMPTP has abused our trust and damaged the respect we have for them in this process. We will not be manipulated by this cynical ploy to engineer an extension when the companies have had more than enough time to make a fair deal. SAG-AFTRA represents performers. We are here to get a deal that ensures our members can earn a living wage in our expansive industry we help make possible with our work. The AMPTP can make this happen at any time. They know what our members need and when they bring that to the table, we will be listening, but it's important to know – time is running out.

July 13, 2023: SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Talks Collapse; Strike Vote, Press Conference Today: Late on Tuesday night, we learned that the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) had agreed with the request for a federal mediator to help the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reach an agreement on a new three-year deal. The move came only a little more than 24 hours before the deadline for negotiations. If a tentative deal or a negotiated extension wasn't agreed upon by the time midnight hit on July 12th, SAG-AFTRA could formally move forward with a strike call on Thursday. And it looks like that's what will be happening with SAG-AFTRA posting that the National Board will vote Thursday morning on whether to strike (with a press conference set for later today at 12 noon PT at SAG-AFTRA Plaza in Los Angeles). Here's a look at the initial statement from SAG-AFTRA:

SAG-AFTRA's Television/Theatrical/Streaming contracts have expired without a successor agreement. After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that are essential to SAG-AFTRA members. In the face of the AMPTP's intransigence and delay tactics, SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts which expired July 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. SAG-AFTRA's National Board will vote Thursday morning on whether to strike. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said, "SAG-AFTRA negotiated in good faith and was eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer needs, but the AMPTP's responses to the union's most important proposals have been insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal. We have no choice but to move forward in unity, and on behalf of our membership, with a strike recommendation to our National Board. The board will discuss the issue this morning and will make its decision." National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, "The studios and streamers have implemented massive unilateral changes in our industry's business model, while at the same time insisting on keeping our contracts frozen in amber. That's not how you treat a valued, respected partner and essential contributor. Their refusal to meaningfully engage with our key proposals and the fundamental disrespect shown to our members is what has brought us to this point. The studios and streamers have underestimated our members' resolve, as they are about to fully discover." The union will hold a press conference today, Thursday, July 13, at 12 noon PT at SAG-AFTRA Plaza in Los Angeles, following the conclusion of the National Board vote.

Here's a look at the letter that was posted by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator,

Dear Member, After more than four weeks of negotiations, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) — the entity that represents major studios and streamers, including Amazon, Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, and Warner Bros Discovery — remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on the key issues that you told us are important to you. Because of this, we've called for a meeting with our National Board this morning to vote on a strike order. From the time negotiations began on June 7, the members of our Negotiating Committee and our staff team have spent many long days, weekends and holidays working to achieve a deal that protects you, the working actors and performers on whom this industry relies. As you know, over the past decade, your compensation has been severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem. Furthermore, artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions, and all actors and performers deserve contract language that protects them from having their identity and talent exploited without consent and pay. Despite our team's dedication to advocating on your behalf, the AMPTP has refused to acknowledge that enormous shifts in the industry and economy have had a detrimental impact on those who perform labor for the studios. Though we've engaged in negotiations in good faith and remained eager to reach a deal that sufficiently addressed performer concerns, the AMPTP's responses to our proposals have not been adequate. We will update you immediately after the National Board's vote and information will be provided on how the strike impacts your ability to work. Details on picket times and locations will be provided as well. Please check your inbox. Our ninety-year history is a testament to what can be achieved through our conviction and unity. For the future of our profession, we stand together.

And here's what AMPTP had to say not long after negotiations shut down:

We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union's choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods.

