Saraya Reveals She's Fully Cleared on AEW Dynamite, Posts Proof

Saraya is fully cleared to wrestle with no restrictions, the former WWE star revealed on AEW Dynamite last night. And she'll use that clearance to take on Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at Full Gear. And The Chadster is just absolutely sick over how disrespectful all of this is to The Chadster, WWE, and the wrestling business as a whole.

The Chadster is just disgusted by how AEW is treating The Chadster and WWE. This is just a complete and utter disrespect to the business and to The Chadster himself. The Chadster just doesn't understand how billionaire AEW owner Tony Khan can sleep at night, knowing that he's ruining The Chadster's life. But The Chadster supposes that billions of dollars and the smug satisfaction that he is causing The Chadster to suffer is actually what Tony Khan desires.

Why Saraya is Being Just So Unfair to WWE

Let The Chadster tell you why this is so unfair to WWE. Saraya wrestled for most of her career in WWE, and she was treated very well there. She's a former NXT Champion, Divas Champion, and Women's Champion. She was pushed as better than most of the women of her original era and helped usher in the Women's Evolution. When she dealt with personal issues with failed wellness tests, global tabloid adventures with Alberto Del Rio, and leaked sex tapes, WWE stood by her side. WWE continued to employ Saraya after she suffered a career-ending neck injury, and even allowed her to keep her Twitch account. And throughout all of that, for her own good, WWE prevented Saraya from wrestling with her bad neck. Now, after all of that, don't you think that WWE deserves to be shown that same loyalty by Saraya? Shouldn't she be forced to work for WWE forever, not disrespect the business by getting doctors to clear her and then wrestling for the competition?! Shouldn't WWE's business interests be more important than Saraya's stupid dreams?! But no! Saraya literally stabs WWE right in the back, and all of this, all of it, just to cheese The Chadster off! Auughhh man! So unfair!

The Chadster is just so mad right now. He can't even think straight. He's just so disgusted by how Saraya could do something like this. She was given everything by WWE, and she just throws it all away to go work for the competition. It's just so disrespectful. The Chadster can't even fathom how someone could do something like that. It just boggles The Chadster's mind. And when Tony Khan gets to The Chadster like this, it starts to affect The Chadster's life in other ways.

How Saraya and Tony Khan Have Personally Ruined The Chadster's Life

For example, last night after watching AEW Dynamite, The Chadster got into an argument with his wife, Keighleyanne, in the kitchen.

"You're just being ridiculous," Keighleyanne said to The Chadster as he calmly explained to her about how unfair it all was. "Saraya isn't doing anything wrong. She's just trying to wrestle and make a living."

"Oh, she just wants to wrestle?!" The Chadster exclaimed. "You think this doesn't have anything to do with Tony Khan's personal vendetta against The Chadster?!"

"I don't even know who that is," Keighleyanne said, rolling her eyes. She does that a lot when The Chadster says things that go over her head. "And I don't care."

"He's the owner of AEW!" The Chadster explained for the billionth time. "And he's out to get me! He's just using Saraya to try to hurt WWE and to ruin my life!"

"Chad," Keighleyanne said, exasperated. "You're being ridiculous. Why would the owner of AEW be out to get you? I doubt he even knows about your blog posts."

"Keighleyanne, are you taking money from Tony Khan now too?!" The Chadster replied. "The Chadster's own wife?! How could you?!"

"Chad, you're being unreasonable," she said. "Saraya is a grown woman and can do whatever she wants. And you need to stop being so obsessed with wrestling. It's starting to ruin our marriage."

"That's exactly what Tony Khan would want you to say!" said The Chadster.

"Whatever," Keighleyanne replied. And she went back to texting that guy Gary.

But The Chadster wasn't going to just let that slide. "The Chadster will show you, Keighleyanne!" The Chadster shouted. And The Chadster took a carton of milk out of the fridge, opened it up, and dumped it all over the floor.

"This is my heart!" The Chadster yelled. "And you're pouring it out all over the floor like this milk. This is what Tony Khan is doing to me. Now can you please clean this up?"

"I'm not cleaning that up, Chad," Keighleyanne told The Chadster. And with that, she stormed out of the kitchen, leaving The Chadster alone to stew in his own anger and frustration. It's just so unfair. Why does Tony Khan have to be so mean to The Chadster? The Chadster sat alone in the kitchen for hours after that, crying over spilled milk.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

So Saraya hasn't even wrestled yet and it's already ruined The Chadster's entire life. Thanks a lot, Saraya. Thanks a lot, Tony Khan. Saraya will now face Britt Baker at Full Gear, adding to an already stacked card that is sure to ruin The Chadster's entire week on November 19th.

