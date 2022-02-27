Saturday Night Live, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch 27 Feb 22

Fee, fee, fi, fi, fo-fo, fum/Look at molly now, here she comes/Wearin' her wig hat and shades to match/She's got high-heel shoes and an alligator hat/Wearin' her pearls and her diamond rings/She's got bracelets on her fingers, now, and everything/She's the devil with the blue dress, blue dress, blue dress,/Devil with the blue dress on/Devil with the blue dress, blue dress, blue dress,/Devil with the blue dress on… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels for "Devil with a Blue Dress" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Shout! Factory's ALF, BBC's Doctor Who & Jodie Whittaker, Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" prequel series 1883, NBC's Saturday Night Live & John Mulaney, HBO Max's "The Batman" Spinoff "Penguin," James Gunn starts shooting Disney+'s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special; Nancy Drew, Riverdale, The 4400 & In The Dark fans gets a scare, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look back at our reviews- including MTV's Jersey Shore Vacation and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, February 27, 2022:

Nancy Drew, Riverdale, The 4400 & In The Dark Fans Get Renewal Scare

James Gunn: GotG Holiday Special Shoot Today; No Rick and Morty Clue

Smosh Leveled Up Its Studio Space & Headquarters for YouTube & Twitch

Chucky Season 2: Don Mancini's "Not-So-Friendly" Friendly Reminder

Ghost in the Shell: SAC 2045 Season 2 Finally Hits Netflix This May

Big Sky Season 2 E10 Preview Finds Family Affairs Getting Deadlier

Real Steel Director Shawn Levy Updates Disney+ Series Production

The Batman: Penguin Spinoff "Like a 'Scarface' Story" & More Details

Saturday Night Live: A Guide to John Mulaney's 5-Time SNL Host History

Charmed Season 4 Episode 1 Preview: Reclaiming The Power of Three

1883 Season 1 Finale Preview: Heavy Decisions Made, Bold Actions Taken

Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC

The Winchesters: SPN Prequel Casting John & Mary; Eyeing April Start

Peacemaker: Freddie Stroma Talks Vigilante & His Awkward Team Fit

Rampage: Max Caster Calls Out Best Friends for Lack of Representation

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Crunchyroll Unleashes New Trailer, Images & More

ALF Finds New Home Planet at Shout! Factory So Hide Your Cats!

Colin Salmon – How Krypton Led To Black And Northern Irish

Doctor Who, The Flash, Manifest & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 26 Feb 22

Now here's a look back at our line-up of reviews, with this time around including MTV's Jersey Shore Vacation and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 8: Prank War Escalation

SmackDown Recap 2/25: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Unleashed

