Smosh Leveled Up Its Studio Space & Headquarters for YouTube & Twitch

If you've been watching Smosh recently, you might have wondered why things have changed or videos appeared to be on-location outside of a set, and that's because the popular YouTube channel was awaiting their new studio space and headquarters. The cast and crew have a new home, decked out with plenty of new items and set pieces for streaming, gaming, and tons of sketch comedy.

From this new content hub, in 2022 alone, the team will develop, produce, and release approximately 500 videos of varying formats across more than 3,000 individual releases on its Smosh, Smosh Pit, Smosh Games, and other channels. The new 17,000-square-foot office space and studio in Los Angeles harbor major upgrades such as two complete sound stages, a new live streaming/gaming studio for their live shows via Twitch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, post-production suites, equipment cages, an integrated space for art design and creation, formal conference rooms, as well as a kitchen area and an open-floor office area. Since 2019, the brand has been a subsidiary of Rhett and Link's Mythical Entertainment, an Internet-first content studio best known for its flagship YouTube talk/variety show Good Mythical Morning.

"Smosh's home base has been a long time coming," said Smosh Co-founder and President Ian Hecox. "We're so grateful to Rhett, Link, and their team at Mythical for giving us a home and support for the past few years. I can't wait for our audience to see what we're able to do with the full Smosh team finally united under one Smoshy roof for the first time ever." Smosh CEO Daniel Tibbets added, "Our new studio is a huge step forward for Smosh. Not very many comedy brands have been around for as long as Smosh, and this new facility is the perfect place for creative talent to come together, collaborate and make comedy videos for every digital and social platform. I'm excited about Smosh's future, and the new studio is just the beginning."