Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC

I'm at the London Spring Comic Con – a small affair comparatively but a perfectly formed one. It is sold out today but there are still tickets available for tomorrow. They have four Doctor Whos (Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Richard E Grant and Jodie Whittaker) and I just ended up having lunch in the green room with all four of them all at the same table. Of course, my inner seven-year-old was screaming, but hey, I'm professional. I just told out-of-school stories about Tom which went down well, as they all had their own to share as well. Of cour

There was also a big Doctor Who cosplay meetup. Jodie Whittaker's costume being the favourite among all cosplayers at the London Spring Comic Con, male and female (but mostly female). And all ready for the biggest experience, begging photobombed by Jodie Whittaker.

Of course, everyone does it these days. John Cena at San Diego Comic-Con, Tom Hiddleston at the MCM – but I was there for Jodie Whittaker at London Spring Comic Con.

Oh also, I popped back to the green room to write this down and get the photos and videos up. And then while I was writing this sentence, Richard E Grant was, off his own bat, already looking at one of the videos below that I'd just put up on YouTube, on his tablet. I'd say the one with all the screaming, but they both had all the screaming. Anyway, you can be like Richard E Grant and watch this yourself as well.

Here's a lot of Doctor Who cosplay from the event to pore through… with or without Jodie Whittaker. Can you count how many Jodies there were? I'm just glad she wore the orange so you can tell her apart…