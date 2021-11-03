Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!: Kate Micucci On What Makes Velma Tick

Kate Micucci joins the rest of the Scooby gang for a trip down memory lane in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!. Ever since the young puppeteer ditched a job as a toy designer for a commercial audition, her career has been on the rise. In addition to voicing Velma Dinkly for the last seven years, fans may recognize Micucci as Stephanie Gooch from Scrubs, Shelly on Raising Hope, or the ukulele playing half of Garfunkel and Oates. Now, after 52 years of solving mysteries, the gang gathers at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the backlot may have its own monster problem! Fred (Frank Welker), Daphne (Grey Griffin), Velma, Shaggy (Matthew Lillard), and Scooby-Doo (Frank Welker) investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise during this one-hour special. On the heels of this iconic reunion, Miccuci chats with Bleeding Cool about Velma's weakness, her favorite guest star, and explains the 'Loyola Marymount Connection'.

You follow in the footsteps of some iconic actors in the voice of Velma. Nicole Jaffe, Pat Stevens, and you inherited the role from Mindy Cohen. I'd like to know what it's like for you to slide into the iconic strong female character. Is there any pressure in playing the famous Velma Dinklage?

Kate Micucci: I was so excited when I got the role. Obviously, I've always been a fan of Scooby-Doo, and Velma has always been my favorite character ever since I was really little. It was a huge deal for me when I found out that I got the part. Throughout the years, her voice is somebody I always resonated with. Now I've got to do my job to make sure I keep her this strong, independent woman and among other things, she's just so cool. So, I felt the pressure. Fun fact: Mindy, Linda Cardellini, who played Velma in the movies, and myself, we all went to Loyola Marymount University. I always think that it's just a very strange coincidence that Loyola Marymount breeds Velmas.

Is Velma happy with her role in Mystery Inc?

KM: Oh, I don't know, I think so. I think it's just one of those things where they're constant people in her life. So for good or bad, they're all together. I think ultimately they're all really happy even if they can annoy each other once in a while. But I guess that's any family, right?

What do you think she would do once she's out of high school or college?

KM: A researcher of some kind, for sure. And I imagine she'd be a person who does those fancy vacations where she can, do an archeological dig or something like that.

Her sweater and skirt haven't really changed since the late 60s. If you could do a makeover, what do you think Velma would like to wear?

KM: Oh gosh, I wonder. I think she's kind of stuck in her ways, it seems, because she doesn't seem to want to change it. I'd love to see what a version would be with jeans like. Let her have some jeans for once. That poor girl goes on crazy, crazy adventures in a skirt, and so does Daphne.

Scooby and Shaggy always lose their mind whenever they see food or get distracted. What would you say is Velma's weakness?

KM: Well, one of her weaknesses is that really, if she loses her glasses, she's just gone. Can't see anything. I guess that's one big weakness. I love the episodes, there's been some fun DVD ones where she really crushes on people. When she has a crush, that can be a weakness, too. I always think that's fun to play.

Let me ask you about your fellow castmates, big names in the industry and in entertainment in general. Frank Welker, Grey Griffin, Matthew Lillard. What's it like working with them in the booth and how do all of you get along?

KM: I know it's going to sound cheesy, but it's a total dream. You know, ever since COVID, we haven't been in the same room. I'd always (think) ' I can't believe the four of us are in a booth right now.' I would close my eyes and listen. I can't believe that I'm in this world, because it's these voices that I know so well. Frank has been a part of Scooby-Doo since the very beginning. We all grew up listening to him. Not only that, but he's just the nicest man. And then Matt and Grey, we all laughed so hard. It's a dream. I can't wait for the day that we're able to be back together in person because I do miss it a lot.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! Featurette | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQUE3W2rf5g)

Do you have a favorite team-up or guest star from the show during your run?

KM: We did have Bill Nye and that and he was with us in the booth and I am such a big, big Bill Nye fan. And so that was really exciting and he actually was dancing during a break. He and Grey were doing a dance together. He was a really fun guest star, and it was really nice that he was in the booth with us. He's one of my favorites. Of course, Weird Al is one that was one of my favorite episodes of "Scooby-Doo, Guess Who?". I love Weird Al. I will say that this episode ["Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now!"] is just really one of the funniest. It made me laugh so hard. I thought it was so charming. The monster, I'm going to give much away, but it is really funny. I was so delighted by this episode, it's a really fun time, and Velma, luckily, has found her glasses.