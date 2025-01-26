Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Review, TV | Tagged: , ,

Section 31 Is Star Trek's "Secret Invasion": That's Not a Good Thing

Section 31 should have been an easy win: Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh in a Star Trek spinoff actioner. Instead, it's a wrongheaded disaster.

Published
by
|
Comments
Star Trek: Section 31
Section 31 Is Star Trek's "Secret Invasion": That's Not a Good Thing
Review by Adi Tantimedh
1/10
What should have been a no-brainer win - Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh in a Star Trek action spinoff - turns out to be a complete disaster with every creative decision a waste of Yeoh and her talents and completely pointless story decisions that feel like the writers are actively trying to kill off a whole franchise in one sweepingly awful movie that makes no sense on any level.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Adi TantimedhAbout Adi Tantimedh

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.