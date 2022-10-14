SmackDown Preview 10/14: An Intercontinental Title Shot On The Line

Gunther has proved to be a titan of a Champion since winning the Intercontinental title back in June. He has faced and dominated all challengers to remain Champion. The one exception is WWE veteran superstar Sheamus, who has taken Gunther to the limit twice now in his pursuit of taking the Intercontinental title from him. Though he hasn't been successful, Sheamus has challenged Gunther in a way no one else has and looked to be on the verge of defeating him in both battles. Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus will have a shot to challenge Gunther for the third time, but to get that opportunity he will need to first defeat three other men in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

While it would be something to see Sheamus and Gunther complete a trilogy of stiff battles for the Intercontinental title, the Irish star will first need to survive three of SmackDown's toughest stars in one match. Here's what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross and Solo Sikoa will battle it out tonight in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Match for a future opportunity against Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Each of these Superstars seems poised to leave SmackDown with the win. After being cheated out of victory in his last title opportunity against The Ring General one week ago, Sheamus will surely pull out all the stops in the hopes of earning a rematch. The haunting Kross has been terrorizing Fridays since emerging to the blue brand and will be riding momentum after defeating Drew McIntyre in a brutal Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules — with the help of Scarlett. Former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet came up short last week against Sikoa last week, but The One and Only is tailor-made for the fast-paced nature of the Fatal 4-Way Match and could fly away with the title opportunity when all is said and done. Sikoa may be the most impressive Superstar in the field. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has been on an absolute tear since coming to his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' aid at WWE Clash at the Castle, and he's dominated in several high-profile matchups in a short time. Which of the four elite Superstars will emerged from the utter bedlam with an opportunity to challenge the leader of Imperium? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

On top of that, tonight on SmackDown we will see the proper main roster debut of NXT star LA Knight when he takes on månsôör, Kofi Kingston will battle Sami Zayn in singles action, and we've been promised that Bray Wyatt will make some kind of appearance live tonight on FOX.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on FOX.