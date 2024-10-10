Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 50 Promo: Ariana Grande, Stevie Nicks "Witch" All Year & More

Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang joined host Ariana Grande and musical guest Stevie Nicks for this week's SNL on-stage promos.

With host Ariana Grande (Wicked) and musical guest Stevie Nicks set to take the stages of NBC's Saturday Night Live for the third episode of the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series' milestone 50th season, it's time for the on-stage promos. For this go-around, Grande and Nicks are joined by SNL star Bowen Yang – with Grande and Nicks reminding Yang that they're "Witch 365/24/7/" in the first clip. Following that, Yang and Grande's conversation about her hosting for a second time is quickly revealed to be a plot to get Nicks to sing… and it works.

Now, we're getting a chance to check in with Grande and the SNL cast and writers during the Wednesday night read-thru – here's a look:

And here's a look at Hernandez, Longfellow, Walker, and Dismukes in a brief video ahead of the midweek sketch showing them slumbering ahead of the big push for this weekend:

Saturday Night Live Season 50 & SNL EP Lorne Michaels

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of the most recent season, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we have Oct. 19th: Michael Keaton / Billie Eilish; Nov. 2nd: John Mulaney / Chappell Roan. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

