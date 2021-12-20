SNL, AEW, Cobra Kai, Doctor Who & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 20 Dec 21

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Netflix's Cobra Kai, Paramount+'s Halo, AEW & Tay Conti, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett, and more! And then we wrap things up with our reviews of NBC's Saturday Night Live (SNL), Funimation / Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, December 20, 2021:

Halo EP Kiki Wolfkill Clears-Up Any Paramount+ Series Canon Confusion

Cobra Kai S04 Preview: Johnny Has a Good Point About the Rock, Daniel

Cobra Kai Star Martin Kove Signals He's Wrapped Season 5 Filming

AEW Reveals Plans for Holiday Bash, Battle of the Belts TNT Special

Doctor Who "Daleks" Images Find The TARDIS Looking Pretty Sick & More

Boba Fett & Fennec Shand Keep an Eye on Everyone in "Book" Teaser

Tay Conti Deactivates Twitter After Sammy Guevara Calls Off Marriage

Mayor of Kingstown S01E07 Preview: The Prison Reaches a Boiling Point

AEW Rampage: Why Cody Rhodes Should Never Turn Heel

Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Paramount+ Drops Premiere Ep Online for Free

Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol – Steven Moffat's 1st Overbaked Special

And here's a look at our most recent round of reviews, this time with looks at NBC's Saturday Night Live, Funimation / Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, and Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery:

Saturday Night Live Filmed, "Best Of" Effort Saves Holidays: Review

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Entertainment District Arc E02 Review

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 5 Review: An Epic Evacuation

