AEW Reveals Plans for Holiday Bash, Battle of the Belts TNT Special

Any hopes of The Chadster having a merry Christmas this year have been dashed thanks to Tony Khan, who has booked a massive lineup of matches for AEW Holiday Bash, a two-night event that will take place on Wednesday on AEW Dynamite and on a special Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage. Auughh man! So unfair!

Here are the matches AEW has booked for AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash:

If that was all, The Chadster might be able to down a few six-packs of White Claw seltzer and forget all about it by Christmas morning, but Tony Khan just won't let up in his quest to personally ruin The Chadster's life. AEW Rampage will move from Friday to Saturday night and start an hour earlier next week. Yes, they're going to defile Jesus's birthday with this! Clearly, Tony Khan has zero respect for the spirit of Christmas.

Here are the matches booked so far for AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash:

Sure. The Chadster's holidays are looking pretty bleak thanks to Tony Khan. But maybe, you might be thinking, 2022 will be a better year for The Chadster. Maybe The Chadster will finally overcome his AEW-induced sexual impotence and be able to have sexual intercourse with his wife! Well, think again. Tony Khan is already thinking about how to ruin The Chadster's life in the new year, and he's revealed the first match for AEW's first quarterly special, Battle of the Belts, to air on TNT on Saturday, January 8th, which The Chadster finds just so disrespectful.

Yes, it looks like The Chadster is set to have a very unhappy Christmas and a nasty New Year, proving that nobody in AEW, especially Tony Khan, understands anything about professional wrestling or holidays.