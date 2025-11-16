Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL, Doctor Who, James Gunn/DCU & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, James Gunn/DCU, Euphoria, The Vampire Lestat, Hazbin Hotel, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary SNL returns December 6th with Melissa McCarthy hosting and Dijon as the musical guest

Latest on James Gunn, DCU projects, and debunked DC series titles

Fresh news on Doctor Who, Stranger Things 5, Euphoria, and The Vampire Lestat

Reviews and previews from AEW, WWE, Svengoolie, Hazbin Hotel, and Star Trek in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

November 15th, 2025:

SNL Returns Dec. 6th with Host Melissa McCarthy, Musical Guest Dijon

SNL 51 Cold Open Finds Trump Trying to Distract From Epstein Files

SNL 51 Pregame: Glen Powell & Badass Brisket, Promo BTS Look & More

DC Crime NOT DC Crime? James Gunn Debunks DCU Series Title & More

Mr. Robot Return? Rami Malek's Blunt Response Doesn't Mince Words

Euphoria "A Completely New Show Again": Jacob Elordi Talks Season 3

Svengoolie Returns Tonight! "Dracula Has Risen From the Grave" Preview

The Vampire Lestat Showrunner, Anderson, Reid, Zaman Talk Season 3

AEW Collision Preview: El Presidente's Guide to Tonight's Card

WWE SmackDown Review: The Last Time is Woo Woo Woo

Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway Hits Nov. 17th: Check Out The Trailer

Stranger Things 5: Duffer Bros Considered Killing Off Hopper, Steve

Star Trek Designer Talks SNW, VFX Evolution, AI, Favorite Eps & More

Doctor Who: The Sea Devils Re-Edit Coming to BBC4 & iPlayer Next Month

Doctor Who Composer Gold "Wasn't Given a Choice to Leave" in 2017

