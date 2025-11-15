Elsbeth, Pluribus, Disney/YouTube TV & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

BCTV Daily Dispatch

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, November 15th, 2025:

Disney, Google Reach New YouTube TV Carriage Deal; Channels Returning

Buffy Sequel "Will Bring Back OG Characters for Sure": Chloé Zhao

Pluribus: Here's an Excerpt from Carol Sturka's "Bloodsong of Wycaro"

Talamasca: The Secret Order S01E05 Preview: Jasper Wants Guy to Say It

WWE SmackDown Preview: Who is The Mystery Entrant?

SAG Awards Renamed The Actor Awards: Streaming March 1st on Netflix

Ghosts Season 5 Update: S05E06 Sneak Peeks; December Images, Overviews

High Potential? More Like Unlimited Potential: Season 2 Scores Big

Elsbeth Investigates a Campus Murder: S03E08: "Basket Case" Preview

Tracker S03E05: "The Old Way" Sneak Peeks Released; Season 3 Update

Doctor Who Spinoff "Land/Sea" Hits BBC One, BBC iPlayer on Dec 7th

VisionQuest: Olsen "Excited to See" How WandaVision Trilogy Ends

Fallout, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, The Beauty: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Boston Blue S01E05: "Suffer the Children" Preview & Big Season Update

Fire Country S04E05: "Happy First Day, Manny" Preview; Season 4 Update

Sheriff Country S01E05: "Expecting Trouble" Preview & Season 1 Update

Reacher And Thought Bubble in The Daily LITG, 14th November, 2025

Starfleet Academy: Martin-Green Teases "Discovery" Crossover Chances

