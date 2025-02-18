Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL/MAGA, Tracker/Ackles, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Tracker & Jensen Ackles, Invincible, Reacher, SNL/Tom Hanks, Heartstopper, Night Court, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's The Hunting Party, NBC's SNL50: The Anniversary Special, CBS's Tracker/Jensen Ackles, Netflix's WWE Raw, Cartoon Network's Iyanu, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Prime Video's Invincible, Prime Video's Reacher, SNL/Tom Hanks, Netflix's Heartstopper, HBO's The White Lotus, NBC's Night Court, Netflix's Cobra Kai, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Tracker & Jensen Ackles, Iyanu, Mayfair Witches, Invincible, Reacher, SNL/Tom Hanks, Heartstopper, The White Lotus, Night Court, Cobra Kai, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, February 18, 2025:

Doctor Who "Has Not Been Shelved": BBC Responds to Ncuti Gatwa Report

The Hunting Party Season 1 Ep. 3: "Lowe" Preview: Vigilante Justice

SNL50: The Anniversary Special Draws 14.8M Viewers Across NBC, Peacock

Tracker "Writing for" Jensen Ackles, Melissa Roxburgh Returns: Hartley

WWE Raw Preview: Could This Be the Greatest Raw of All Time?!

Iyanu: Cartoon Network, Max Debut Roye Okupe Animated Adapt in April

Mayfair Witches S02E07: "A Tangled Web" Look: What Has Lasher Become?

Invincible S03E05: "This Was Supposed to Be Easy" Teaser Released

Reacher Season 3 Preview: Neagley's Concerned; Ep. Titles Released

SNL, Tom Hanks Triggered MAGA Meltdown with "Black Jeopardy!" Sketch

Heartstopper Season 4: Alice Oseman Feeling "Optimistic," "Hopeful"

John Cena Invades Europe for Farewell Tour; CIA Helpless to Stop It

The White Lotus Season 3: New Trailer Means New Clues; S03E01 BTS Look

Night Court: Eden Sher on Larroquette, Malick, "The Middle" & More

Cobra Kai Star Jacob Bertrand on Finale Fight Shocker, Fame & Podcast

SNL 50, BAFTAs/David Tennant, Buffy/SMG & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Ransom Canyon's First Teaser in The Daily LITG, 17th of February 2025

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!