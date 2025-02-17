Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL 50, BAFTAs/David Tennant, Buffy/SMG & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL 50, BAFTA/David Tennant, Cobra Kai, Buffy & Sarah Michelle Gellar, Sakamoto Days, Euphoria, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL 50, BAFTAs & David Tennant, HBO's The White Lotus, CBS's Watson, CBS's Tracker, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Buffy/Sarah Michelle Gellar, Scrubs/Bill Lawrence, TBS's AEW Collision, Alan Ritchson/Blue Mountain State, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling, DC Studios' Superman, Netflix's Sakamoto Days, Three-Body Problem Spinoff, HBO's Euphoria, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL 50, BAFTA/David Tennant, Cobra Kai, Buffy & Sarah Michelle Gellar, Blue Mountain State & Alan Ritchson, Superman, Sakamoto Days, Euphoria, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, February 17, 2025:

SNL 50: Murphy, Ferrell Join Kenan Thompson for "Scared Straight"

SNL 50: Tom Hanks Helps SNL Put to Rest It's Problematic Past

SNL 50: Miranda, Johansson & More Join John Mulaney For Ode to NYC

SNL 50: Adam Sandler Offers Heartfelt Musical Tribute to SNL History

SNL 50: Meryl Streep Joins Kate McKinnon as Colleen Rafferty's Mom

SNL 50: Michael Che Honors Norm Macdonald During "Weekend Update"

SNL 50: Eddie Murphy's Tracy Morgan Impression Wins "Black Jeopardy"

SNL 50: Domingo Returns, Joined by Pedro Pascal, Bad Bunny & More

Saturday Night Live Season 50 Returns with New Show on March 1st

SNL 50: Sabrina Carpenter, Paul Simon Open with "Homeward Bound"

The White Lotus Season 3 Preview: Episode 1 "Same Spirits, New Forms"

Watson Season 1: Check Out Our Preview of Tonight's Episode, "Redcoat"

SNL50: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Big SNL Anniversary Event

Tracker Season 2: Our E09: "The Disciple" Preview; E11 Images/Overview

Cobra Kai Star Jacob Bertrand on Sekai Taikai, Hawk/Demetri, VR & More

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Believes Fans Will Be "Pretty Impressed"

Scrubs Sequel Series "Putting The Writers Together": Bill Lawrence

Toni Storm Wins Back Title at AEW Collision: Grand Slam Australia

BAFTA 2025: David Tennant Tackles The Proclaimers, Takes Dig at Trump

Blue Mountain State: Alan Ritchson Offers Update on Sequel Series

Solo Leveling Season 2 Ep. 5 "This Is What We're Trained to Do" Review

Superman: Enjoy These James Gunn, Shaq & David Corenswet Bloopers

BAFTA 2025 Film Awards: Your Guide to the David Tennant-Hosted Event

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Ep. 5 "Source of Strength" Review: Peak Action

SNL Releases Official Season 50 Cast Photo, First Episode In Full

Three-Body Problem: Da Shi Spinoff Has (Probably) Completed Filming

Will You Write A Letter To Disney In Case You Ever Need To Sue Marvel?

Euphoria Season 3: Sharon Stone Reportedly In Talks to Join Cast

Cobra Kai Showrunners on Spinoff Pitches: Stingray, Gunther & More

BAFTA 2025: Your Viewing Guide to This Year's Red Carpet Show

Doctor Who, Superman, Night Court & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

