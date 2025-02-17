Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: newlitg, Ransom Canyon
Ransom Canyon's First Teaser in The Daily LITG, 17th of February 2025
Netflix going full Taylor Sheridan in the first teaser for Ransom Canyon was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
The first teaser for Ransom Canyon and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Ransom Canyon: Netflix Goes Full Taylor Sheridan In First Teaser
- New Transformers x Monster Hunter Silver Rathalos Figure Revealed
- Frank Miller Draws Black Cat For Amazing Spider-Man #70
- Will You Write A Letter To Disney In Case You Ever Need To Sue Marvel?
- Darkseid Is… Aquaman?
- Superman: James Gunn, David Corenswet Break The Bad News to Shaq
- Funko Fusion Releases Universal Monsters Pack DLC
- Ultimate Wolverine #2 Preview: Test Your Claws, Bub
- New $50 Maximum Marvel Legends Spider-Man Divides Collectors
- Financial Details Of Diamond Comic Distributors (UK), Revealed
And a few more of mine from yesterday;
- Sawyer The Critter Lawyer, New Comics by Robin Newman & Deborah Zemke
- Marvel Publish Spider-Man: Shadow Warrior Original Manga by Shogo Aoki
- Elyse Castro's The Summoning Now A Series Of Oni Press Graphic Novels
- Darkseid Is Still Aquaman in the Daily LITG, 16th of February 2025
LITG one year ago… DC Comics May 2024
- DC Comics' Full May 2024 Solicits – More Than Just Batman
- Marvel Cancels All X-Men Comics In May 2024 Solicits & Wolverine #50
- Monty Python: John Cleese Blames Us for Not Getting Eric Idle "Joke"
- Dunkin Donuts Drops Ben Affleck & The DunKings: Extended Cut (VIDEO)
- A Major DC Comics Death Is Coming In Outsiders #7
- Zur-En-Arrh And Amanda Waller Team Up In Batman #147
- Bruno Redondo & Tom Taylor Back For Last Nightwing Run, Fallen Grayson
- Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2024
- SCOOP: Juni Ba's Black Label Damian Wayne Robin Comic, The Boy Wonder
- More Marvel Comics May 2024 Crossover Solicits For Blood Hunt
- Valiant May 2024 Full Solicits With New X-O, Faith, Rai & Valiants
- The Mystery of the Matt Baker Art in Sweethearts #27, Up for Auction
- Alan Moore's Moon And Serpent Bumper Book Of Magic, For October
- Vampirella #667 FOC Preview: Groundhog Day Bites Back
- Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow And More Deluxe, Absolute, Big DC Comics
- DC Facsimile Comics For Sgt Rock & Blackhawk First Appearances
- John McCrea Comes To John Constantine For Hellblazer #5
- It's Superman Vs Lobo In House Of Brainiac In May 2024 DC Solicits
LITG two years ago, DC Comics Dating Profiles
