SNL Preview: Adele, Kate McKinnon Trade Accents; H.E.R. Confusion

Now that we know NBC's Saturday Night Live will be sticking around for a sixth straight live episode on November 7 (the first Saturday after the Donald Trump/Joe Biden POTUS election), we can shift our focus back to this week's SNL guest host and musical artist. In the following promo clip, Adele, H.E.R., and Kate McKinnon get caught up in a little word confusion involving one of their names (we'll let you figure it out from there). Following that, Adele and McKinnon engage in a little "accent exchange" that (if we're being honest?) left us feeling like Adele owed McKinnon more of an apology than vice-versa- but you can see for yourselves in the clip below:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, SNL has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.