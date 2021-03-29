Snowpiercer Season 2 Finale Preview: Layton at His Lowest Point

After a brutal, season-long game of physical and mental chess, Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) may have lost Snowpiercer to Wilford (Sean Bean)- mind, body, and soul. It would sure seem that way heading into tonight's two-hour, two-episode season finale of TNT's Snowpiercer. With everything seemingly in place, Wilford looks to make his final move as Layton reaches a desperate low- but will Melanie's discovery change everything? And just when things look the darkest, Layton might just have a plan- as "The Show Must Go On" and "Into the White" pull up to the station Monday night.

But in the following exclusive preview, things aren't looking too hopeful as Layton hits a new low just when Josie (Katie McGuinness) and the others need him the most (two versions to view below as well as here). Following that, a look back at the previews released by TNT over the weekend:

Both engineers have had their share of hardships from opposite ends of the train. Now Alex and Javi must work together to make sure the train runs smoothly. Tune in Monday at 9/8c for the TWO PART #Snowpiercer season finale that will have you questioning everything. pic.twitter.com/TvHPBVLYuL — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) March 26, 2021

Till must keep up justice, but what does that mean when you work for a man who does not care about right or wrong? Tune in Monday at 9/8c for the TWO PART mind melting #Snowpiercer season finale. pic.twitter.com/aeSnKBof2Y — Snowpiercer on TNT (@SnowpiercerTV) March 26, 2021

With the series now only hours away from its second-season finale, the cast and crew of Snowpiercer show what it took to bring this season together as well as some insight into where the train (and the series) might be heading next:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.