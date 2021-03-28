So What Exactly Is Going On with WWE Fastlane on Peacock?

The WWE Network is in the process of shutting down and moving its contents over to the streaming service Peacock. Not only will the full library of content from the network be moved there (we think), the monthly live PPVs will air live on Peacock as well. This started with last week's Fastlane show, which aired on both services since not all fans have made the jump yet. The show has been viewable all week, but this morning, after some chatter online, I logged into Peacock and confirmed that WWE Fastlane only has one day left to watch.

This WWE On Peacock Thing Sucks So Far

Now, I do not know what this means. It would make zero sense for all of the WWE PPVs to be moved here, just to lose access to the latest one for some reason. Could this mean that after a week they leave for some period of time? More likely this just means it is getting archived, but why put "1 Day Left to Watch" if that is the case? As a Day One subscriber of the WWE Network, I am pretty disappointed in this move so far. The content is very confusing on Peacock, there is no search feature, a bunch of the classic content is going to be missing for months. I am not sure how I feel about them censoring content yet, I see both sides of the argument.

All I know is this: the WWE can pass the buck on this one now that they are not in the driver's seat for how this is all going to work. Upset? Email Peacock not us! This change was about one thing and one thing only: money, which they got a ton of. For now, at least, I guess we fans just kind of have to take it. So, if you were planning on watching Fastlane: better do it today. Just in case.