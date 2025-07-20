South Park, IWTV/SDCC, Daredevil/Bullseye & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Netflix's The Sandman, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Prime Video's The Boys, TBS's AEW Collision, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, CBS's Tracker, Comedy Central's South Park, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Daredevil: Born Again, My Adventures with Superman, The Sandman, Alien: Earth, The Boys, Interview with the Vampire, Tracker, South Park, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 20, 2025:

SNL 50 Rewind: Third Time's a Charm for Host/Musical Guest Chalamet

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: A Look Back at 2002's Animated Series Effort

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Will Be Big for Bullseye: Wilson Bethel

"Anime Superman" Jack Quaid Praises James Gunn Film, David Corenswet

The Sandman Season 2 Vol 2: Steve Coogan Record Barnabas' Lines

Alien: Earth Key Art/Character Posters: Looks Like Earth's On The Menu

The Boys Showrunner Kripke Says Goodbye to Vought Tower's 99th Floor

AEW Collision Preview: A Crowd-Pleasing Card That's So Unfair to WWE

Interview with the Vampire: Lestat Wants You to Scream For Him at SDCC

WWE SmackDown Review: Why Everything AEW Does is Wrong

Tracker: Eric Graise and Abby McEnany Depart Series Ahead of Season 3

South Park: Isaac Hayes III on Father Departing Series, Chef's Legacy

Death Of A Ballard Series Regular in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2025

Strange New Worlds: Jess Bush on Chapel/Spock, [SPOILER] Snappy Return

