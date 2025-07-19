Posted in: TV | Tagged: ballard, newlitg

Death Of A Ballard Series Regular in The Daily LITG, 19th July 2025

Death of a Ballard Series Regular was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Death of a Ballard Series Regular was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years.

Death of a Ballard Series Regular and the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, DC All-In & Absolute Universe

LITG two years ago, Superman back in the shower

And yes, it's Charles Soule's birthday today. Happy birthday sir!

LITG three years ago, Jon Hamm & Emma Frost

LITG four years ago – Loki

LITG five years ago, Pokemon and the Punisher

As well as the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, a new Pokemon Go story and an old Punisher story topped the charts.

Comic Book birthdays today

Comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Charles Soule , co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors

, co-creator of The Undiscovered Country, Letter 44, Curse Words, Eight Billion Genies, Hell To Pay, Strange Attractors Michael Vance, writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide.

writer of Straw Men, Angel of Death, The Adventures of Captain Nemo, Holiday Out and Bloodtide. S. A. Bennett, writer of How to Write Comic Books.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

