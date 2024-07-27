Posted in: Conventions, Events, Movies, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, TV | Tagged: mark hamill, nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, San Diego Comic Con 2024, spongebob squarepants, SpongeBob SquarePants 4, SpongeBob SquarePants: Search for SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants 4 Casts Mark Hamill as The Flying Dutchman

SpongeBob SquarePants: Search for SquarePants announced Mark Hamill had joined the cast as the voice of The Flying Dutchman at SDCC 2024.

Spongebob SquarePants isn't slowing down anytime soon – going on 14 seasons, over 300 episodes, and a fourth movie on the way, with Search for SquarePants set for release on December 19, 2025. Joining the cast will be Mark Hamill as the voice of The Flying Dutchman, named after the maritime legendary ghost ship, but in pirate form. The Star Wars and The Fall of the House of Usher star appeared at San Diego Comic-Con at the franchise panel on July 25th at the convention's Hall H.

Mark Hamill Makes a Splash Casting for SpongeBob SquarePants: Search for SquarePants

Search for SquarePants follows 2021's Sponge on the Run, which was written and directed by Tim Hill for the Nickelodeon and Paramount franchise. Hamill, who's carved a bit of a legacy himself as a voiceover artist, on top of what he's built on top of his live-action career bookended by his signature role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, joined voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) on stage to participate in the live-table read of the SpongeBob pilot episode "Help Wanted."

"He's the most fearsome goofball pirate you've ever seen. The movie is more cerebral. It's more thoughtful, intellectually challenging," Hamill told the crowd. "No, I'm just yanking your chain. It's inspired silliness from start to finish." The panel was moderated by Good Burger star Kel Mitchell, who appeared in character as Ed from the Nickelodeon franchise and also included the animated series executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller. The panel also featured a sneak peek at the Netflix film spinoff Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, which comes out on August 2nd. For more highlights of the panel, you can check out the piece here and the clips below via Variety. SDCC runs through July 28th.

