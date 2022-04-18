SPY x FAMILY S01E02 "Secure a Wife" Introduces Yor, Our New Deadly Mom

Things pick up right from the start on this week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "Secure a Wife", where Loid tackles the next part of his mission: finding a mom for Anya. It was filled with action from beginning to end and will keep viewers talking to the screen. A spy, an assassin, and a mind-reader meet at the tailor… dun… dun… duuuun! The show has, so far, done a fantastic job introducing the players we will follow and giving us bits and pieces of the story without rushing or slowing down.

Well, our new mom is as deadly as she is beautiful. Yor is a 27-year-old who is single and belittled by her colleagues because of that fact. She is warned that being single at that age might be suspicious and she might be exposed as a spy because of it. We then see that she has a younger brother she raised and in order to put food on their table, she became an assassin. On his end, Loid shortly realizes that finding a wife might e more complicated than imagined. While trying to get better outfits for Anya, he is captivated by Yor who managed to slip by without him realizing. Anya then reads her mind and realizes what she is and makes it clear that Loid is very much single and available; so Yor makes up her mind and asks him to be her pretend partner for the party that weekend. By the end of the episode, they end up engaged and Loid pledges himself to her with the ring of a bomb as they run from his enemies.

Well, from beginning to end this episode kept me on my toes. I loved Yor in the manga and I am so happy she is beautiful and badass in the anime as well. I was so worried her awesomeness would not translate as well, but man it did. And let me take it from the beginning, y'all know I was already rooting for her the moment she was being looked down upon by her colleagues in the office for being single. Then the layers shortly start adding up: her parents passed away and from an early age she had to provide for her younger brother… so what better way to make that happen than to be an assassin sent to kill traitors and diplomats? I love the duality of her character and how she switches from being an aloof sweetheart to being a scary badass. Especially the moments she slips into "killer mode" at that party when she considers killing everyone in there. Yikes!

The anime did a great job introducing her character and also her chemistry with Loid. Their story is just weird, but I like how they understand they are using each other to accomplish their own goal as honestly as they can afford to be. I also appreciated how Loid accepts her as she is (I mean, what he knows of her) and how he stands up for her during the party when her colleague tried embarrassing her. That along with him proposing to her after she suggested making it a longer deal for both of their sakes, with the ring of a bomb, was just enough to make me root for them even more. I cannot wait to see where things go and how they tackle the hurdles that will come their way. I mean, a dad spy, an assassin mom, and a mind-reader kid is just recipe for disaster and I am here for it.

I love all the little layers to the story and characters in Spy x Family. I think it is incredibly cute, action-packed, and captivating. It keeps maintaining a fast pace without feeling rushed and without compromising the quality of the animation so far. I love the character designs and absolutely fell for the animation in the opening. I was so excited to finally see Yor animated and I am so happy everything has lived up to my expectations and even more. I cannot wait for the next episode of Spy x Family and start seeing their chemistry as a family continuing to grow.

