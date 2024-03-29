Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: discovery, paramount, preview, section 31, star trek, Starfleet Academy, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Kurtzman on Franchise's Future Amid Paramount Uncertainty

Star Trek EP Alex Kurtzman teased "a couple of surprises" after Starfleet Academy and discussed the franchise's future/Paramount uncertainty.

If you had a chance to check out our coverage earlier this week of an extensive look at the long-running franchise from Variety ("The Future of 'Star Trek': From 'Starfleet Academy' to New Movies and Michelle Yeoh, How the 58-Year-Old Franchise Is Planning for the Next Generation of Fans") that included some interesting insights into what the future holds. That included new intel on Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Michelle Yeoh-starring Star Trek: Section 31, Starfleet Academy, and more. But even with that in mind, there are still two things making fans nervous. First, they're concerned that "Discovery" ending its run is a bad sign when it comes to expanding the franchise. Along with that, they're also concerned that Paramount Global's Wall Street woes could see the franchise frozen by financial dealings. Here's a look at what "Star Trek" EP Alex Kurtzman had to share with CinemaBlend on both topics…

Don't Read Into "Discovery" Ending: "Well, listen, a couple of things you have to keep in mind that, again, five seasons of any television show is a really good run for a show, and part of what also happens, given the way that the streaming cycles work, is that shows are quicker to be changed over. The good news is that the health of the franchise is vibrant now. We're shooting 'Section 31,' we're about to start 'Starfleet Academy,' and there's a couple of surprises coming up after that. So there's definitely no shortage of 'Star Trek' incoming."

Could Paramount's Financial Woes Photon-Torpedo Franchise? "I would also say that to the first part of your question about Paramount, 'Star Trek' is bigger than any one moment or any one company. 'Star Trek' is an institution; no matter where, no matter what changes, there will always be 'Star Trek' somewhere. Maybe it's at Paramount, maybe it's not. That is so beyond my control, and that is so beyond anybody's control at the end of the day. But I don't think 'Star Trek' is going anywhere ever."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!