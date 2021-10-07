Star Trek: Lower Decks Star Jack Quaid Confirms His Boimler Scream

Jack Quaid is one actor who's having his cake and eating it too involved with two popular franchises in Star Trek and Amazon's The Boys. Lending his voice to the neurotic Ensign Bradward Boimler, Quaid answered a question via Twitter a few fans lobbed his way about the character's signature scream. Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if his is the one we hear the most in the franchise nearly two seasons in.

In the video response, Quaid provides his Boimler scream, which I guess passes for his catchphrase since the only other major development with his character in the second season of Lower Decks is returning from the U.S.S. Titan having been cloned in a transporter accident similar to the ship's captain in William Riker (Jonathan Frakes). His doppelganger, which we haven't heard from since, adopted the name "Will" and remained on the Titan, while the original went be with his fellow lower deckers on the U.S.S. Cerritos. When it happened to Riker himself on Star Trek: The Next Generation, his doppelganger went by his middle name, "Thomas".

Since Boimler's return, he's dealt with the bitterness from Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) for abandoning her and their friends. He still remains a perfectionist at heart as in the recent episode "I, Excretus," constantly re-running the training simulator that involved the Borg until he can get 100 percent. Fortunately, his obsessive-compulsive nature kept the Cerritos from having the remaining crew's failing scores submitted to Starfleet to force a ship-wide reassignment. Despite Boimler's overachieving attitude, he remains envious of how much his best friend Mariner has done, yet continuously squanders her potential to remain an ensign. New episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks stream Thursdays on Paramount+.