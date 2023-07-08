Posted in: Books, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: David Mack, jeri ryan, Simon And Schuster, star trek, Star Trek Picard, Star Trek: Picard: Firewall, star trek: voyager

Star Trek: Picard: Firewall Explores Seven of Nine's Post-Voyager Life

Seven of Nine's journey from Voyager to Picard is set to be explored in author David Mack's latest novel, Star Trek: Picard: Firewall.

One of the biggest loose ends that weren't explored entering Star Trek: Picard was what happened with Seven of Nine in the aftermath of her time in Voyager other than what was mentioned in passing. As the Paramount+ series is on the standard 10-episode season and the series is called Picard, no flashback sequences were alluding to what's happened to the former Borg drone following her provisional service on Voyager and her journey to the Fenris Rangers. Author David Mack is hoping to fill some of those gaps in his latest novel, Star Trek: Picard: Firewall.

The prequel Firewall takes place two years after the USS Voyager's return from the Delta Quadrant, as Seven of Nine finds herself rejected for a position in Starfleet… and instead, finds a new home with the interstellar rogue law enforcement corps known as the Fenris Rangers. The Rangers seem like an ideal fit for Seven—but to embrace this new destiny, she must leave behind all she's ever known and risk losing the most important thing in her life: her friendship with Admiral Kathryn Janeway.

Mack is a multi-award-winning and New York Times bestselling author writing 38 novels across science fiction, fantasy, and adventure. In addition to his continuing work in the Star Trek franchise in his current novels like the Destiny and Cold Equations trilogies, on the television front, he's also written episodes of Deep Space Nine and served as a consultant on the Nickelodeon & Paramount+ animated series Prodigy.

What Picard revealed about Seven of Nine, played by Jeri Ryan, reprising her role from Voyager, is that Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) vouched for her commission to Starfleet before turning down their offer in favor of the Rangers, who operate looser in their ethics to achieve similar goals. Seven becomes involved with Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) originally to unravel an anti-Synth conspiracy engaged by seeds deep from within the remnants of the Romulan Empire. In the following season, Seven and Jean-Luc crossed paths again in an alternate reality organized by Q (John de Lancie) in part to repair the past to save their future before finally accepting the commission serving as commander and XO of the U.S.S. Titan-A at the start of season three. Star Trek: Firewall comes to bookstores courtesy of Simon & Schuster in late February 2024 and is available for preorder.

