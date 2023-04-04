Star Trek: Picard, Harry Potter, WWE/UFC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Flash, Star Trek: Picard, Harry Potter, WrestleMania, Superman & Lois, Tomb Raider, Euphoria, and more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Five for Fighting with "Superman (It's Not Easy)," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? The CW's The Flash, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, Warner Bros. Discovery/"Harry Potter," WWE WrestleMania 39 & WWE/UFC merger, Amazon's The Boys, The CW's Superman & Lois, Phoebe Waller-Bridge/Tomb Raider, HBO/Game of Thrones prequel, Disney+/Disney Junior's Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, HBO's Euphoria, Amazon's Wytches, Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Secret Invasion, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Picard, WWE/UFC, Harry Potter, Euphoria, Tomb Raider, Doctor Who, Fatal Attraction & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, April 4, 2023:

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 8 "Partners in Time" Images (Finally) Released

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Responds to Fan's Sisko/DS9 Finale Theory

Warner Bros. Discovery Closing In on "Harry Potter" Series Adaptation

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E08 Surrender Trailer: Can Data Save Them?

Grappling with the WrestleMania 39 Results in a Post-WWE Sale World

The Boys: Antony Starr Confirms He's Wrapped Filming Season 4

WWE Raw: Endeavor Merger, WrestleMania Fallout, and Chaos Ensues

Superman & Lois: Parks, EP Fletcher Preview S03E04 "Too Close to Home"

Amazon Exec Defends Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Tomb Raider Commitment

HBO Reportedly Eyeing Another "Game of Thrones" Prequel Series

Euphoria: Barbie Ferreira Didn't Want Kat to Be "The Fat Best Friend"

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Short Finds Nubs on Special Mission

Wytches Writers' Room Open; Scott Snyder Intros Writers to Follow

Fatal Attraction: Lizzy Caplan's Alex Won't Be Ignored in New Trailer

Doctor Who: Jinkx Monsoon Joins New Series in Major Role

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 E08 "Surrender" Images: Deanna Troi Returns

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa All In on Boyega Cameo; The Doctor Gets Jacked

WWE, Endeavor Officially Announce Deal for WWE/UFC Merger

Secret Invasion, WrestleMania, The Orville & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Who Do You Trust? Secret Invasion in The Daily LITG 3rd of April 2022

